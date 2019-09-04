FP Studio

The OPPO Reno2 Series has made its much-awaited global debut in India; and at first glance, it appears well set to draw the WOW. Engineered for creativity and performance, the Reno2 series is OPPO’s latest addition to its popular forerunner Reno series. It is replete with enhanced photography features that are sure to rewrite the boundaries of creativity and user experience.

The OPPO Reno2 series debuts three variants: The Reno2, Reno2 Z and Reno2 F. While the OPPO Reno2 stands out from its peers and rivals alike, the second variant in the series - Reno2 Z - ably upholds the OPPO’s Reno legacy. OPPO Reno2 Z provides best-in-class features in the under Rs 30000 price category. This stellar variant that promises to be a game-changer in its category goes on sale from September 06 across Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores. Here’s a look at top reasons that make this device a competent choice for your next purchase

User-centric design that marries practicality with pizzazz

The Reno2 Z features a 6.53 inch-AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. With a screen-to-body ratio of 91.6%, the device is made from the durable 5th Generation Corning (R) Gorilla (R) glass in the front and the back. The large panoramic display means you would not have to miss out on anything while watching movies or gaming, unlike other handsets that include a punch-hole screen. The Reno2 Z features a seamless, one-piece curved body, with rear cameras that remain hidden under the back cover. In the front, the vertical rising camera sits at the top (centre) of the phone and can slide out in 0.74 seconds. The design creates the ultimate selfie experience once coupled with ambient light.

The variant also features the Hidden Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 that makes unlocking safer using the latest G3 optical sensor fingerprint unlock technology.

The Reno2 Z is available in two colour variants - Sky White and Luminous Black

Superlative performance experience that leaves an indelible mark

The Reno2 Z runs on Android Pie and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P90, becoming the first device in the Indian market to sport this processor. Furthermore, it comes with 8GB RAM coupled with a massive inbuilt storage capacity of 256GB. Its non-removable 4000mAh battery along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging ensures longer battery life.

Further, the Reno2 Z comes with features such as Hyper Boost 2.0, Game Boost 3.0 and Game Space that provide an unmatched and immersive gaming experience. It also runs ColorOS 6.1, an Android-based custom user interface that enables a smoother, more enjoyable user experience.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.00 and USB Type C. Phone sensors include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor and accelerometer. The Reno2 Z also has five-star gaming performance certification from TUV Rheinland, that tests the overall gaming performance of the phone, including the screen, battery life, performance, and signal strength.

Advance camera and video experience that unbars user creativity

The Reno2 Z sports a quad-camera set up (48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP) that supports Ultra Dark Mode (for the clearest of shots, even in zero light), Ultra Steady Video and Bokeh Effect Video. Even if the light level is considerably low, the phone camera’s dedicated AI will brighten the picture without creating ambient noise. The phone is equipped with a 16MP front shooter for that perfect selfie.

Moreover, its Ultra Steady Mode and Video Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) feature means you will now be able to capture the best of moments, absolutely steady, no matter if you are cycling, jogging, running or only sitting back in your easy chair.

The OPPO Reno2 Z (8GB RAM, 256GB) is priced at Rs.29, 990 in India. Shop for your Reno2 Z on Flipkart or Amazon, and indulge in an experience that’s one for the ages.

