Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom go on sale today: Price, specifications, launch offers

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom will be available at offline stores starting next week.

tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2019 08:06:30 IST

At an event in New Delhi on 28 May, Oppo unveiled its long-awaited side-slide pop-up camera phone (which the company calls a shark fin) in India. Now, today, that is 7 June, Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall, and Snapdeal. By next week, the smartphone will also be available at Oppo's authorised offline stores.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom: Price

As for pricing, the Oppo Reno is priced at Rs 32,990 for the single 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Reno 10X Zoom comes in two variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 39,990 and 8 GB + 256 GB storage for Rs 49,990.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom's pop-up camera sports an LED light at the back. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom: Launch offers

At the time of launch, Oppo announced some launch offers on the initial purchase of the device, wherein there's a 10 percent cashback for HDFC Debit and Credit card users. The offer remains even if you decide to buy the phone on EMI.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom: Specifications and features

The Reno features a 6.4-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, and a dual rear-camera setup. There's also 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options to choose from, the latter also offering more storage.

The phone gets a 48 MP primary camera at the back, along with a 5 MP secondary sensor. The primary 48 MP lens uses the Sony IMX586 sensor, which was a feature on the Honor View 20. Meanwhile, on the phone, you get a 16 MP camera.

Oppo Reno 10X features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Oppo's packed in a 3,700 mAh battery here along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

The Reno 10X Zoom Edition, on the other hand, can be seen as the real flagship. This edition gets a larger, 6.6-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a triple rear-camera setup.

As for the camera array here, there's the same 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and a third 13 MP 10X hybrid zoom-capable telephoto lens. on the front though, there's the same 16 MP selfie camera.

The 10X Zoom Edition also gets a larger 4,065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

