Oppo Reno now gets two new colour variants: Coral Orange and Inspiration Edition

The new colour variants of Oppo Reno will be available for pre-order from June 6 at CNY 3,299.

tech2 News StaffMay 30, 2019 18:06:17 IST

After the recent launch of the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom and Oppo Reno in India, the company has now announced two new colour variants for the lineup.

Earlier, Oppo vice president, Shen Yiren Brian, had dropped a hint of the brand's inclination towards a new after posting on Oppo's Weibo account, asking if users like the 'Coral Orange' colour.

Looks like he got a positive answer as the brand has now officially announced the "Coral Orange" colour variant to its Oppo Reno series.

Another variant that has been added to the colour palette of Oppo series is Inspiration Edition which comes with a dark blue shade with a bunch of alien looking creatures as stickers on the rear. The Inspiration Edition device will also come with a dark blue case.

oppo 1280

Both the newly announced colour variants will be available for pre-order from June 6 at a price of CNY 3,299 (Rs 32,000 approx).

(Also read: Oppo Reno 10x zoom first impressions: Shark fin camera is cool; OnePlus 7 has competition)

Oppo Reno specifications

The Reno features a 6.4-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, and a dual rear-camera setup. There's also 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options to choose from, the latter also offering more storage.

The phone gets a 48 MP primary camera at the back, along with a 5 MP secondary sensor. The primary 48 MP lens uses the Sony IMX586 sensor, which was a feature on the Honor View 20. Meanwhile, on the phone, you get a 16 MP camera.

Oppo's packed in a 3,700 mAh battery here along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom specifications

The Reno 10X Zoom Edition, on the other hand, can be seen as the real flagship. This edition gets a larger, 6.6-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a triple rear-camera setup.

As for the camera array here, there's the same 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and a third 13 MP 10X hybrid zoom-capable telephoto lens. on the front though, there's the same 16 MP selfie camera.

The 10X Zoom Edition also gets a larger 4,065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

