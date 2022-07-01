FP Staff

Oppo is preparing to launch their latest iteration of the Reno series on July 21. While the company has confirmed that the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro will be launched in India in a couple of weeks there has been no confirmation around the dates. An online tipster has suggested that the launch would take place on July 21.

The Reno 8 Pro packs the MariSilicon X NPU a neural processing unit and supports 4K ultra night videography. The Reno 8 Pro's Chinese version is being powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, but the Indian model will likely use the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, reported Moneycontrol.

For those unaware, the Chinese smartphone maker had announced this chip back in December 2021 for its flagship Find X series. Now, this same NPU will be making its way to the Reno 8 series as well. While there were rumours that had revealed this information before, the brand has officially shared the news along with some improvements in its MariSilicon X platform. As per official notes, the 6nm MariSilicon X NPU will help bring end-to-end imaging solutions to the Reno 8 series.

Thanks to proprietary algorithms, the company has developed a new way to better render Indian skin tones accurately and even create Bokeh Flare Portrait videos as well. Oppo’s AI can even distinguish between skin blemishes and beauty spots, while smartly applying a different level of beautification and skin smoothening based on the age and gender of the subject. Its optimizations for the Indian market will also help improve HDR performance across wide exposure shots without user intervention.

Talking about the NPU itself, the company took 3 years to develop the chipset and it consisted of over 400 patent applications. It packs 3.6 billion transistors and can perform up to 18 trillion operations per second (18 TOPS). It is built on the 6nm process and is also capable of real-time lossless AI processing in the Bayer RAW domain with images taken from the 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera.

As for the other specs, we can expect the regular Oppo Reno 8 to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device will be a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, The NPU-backed 50MP primary sensor, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and a 4,500 mAh battery that offers 80 W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

OPPO is expected to confirm more details as we get closer to the launch date.