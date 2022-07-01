Friday, July 01, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Reno 8 lineup is set to be released in July, to feature a powerful Neural Processing Unit

With their upcoming Reno 8 lineup, Oppo will be introducing an all-new NPU, or neural processing unit, the 6nm MariSilicon X NPU which will aid and assist the 50MP main camera to take better pictures and process them in a better way.


FP StaffJul 01, 2022 14:46:55 IST

Oppo is preparing to launch their latest iteration of the Reno series on July 21. While the company has confirmed that the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro will be launched in India in a couple of weeks there has been no confirmation around the dates. An online tipster has suggested that the launch would take place on July 21.

Oppo Reno 8 lineup is set to be released in July, to feature a powerful Neural Processing Unit

The Reno 8 Pro packs the MariSilicon X NPU a neural processing unit and supports 4K ultra night videography. The Reno 8 Pro's Chinese version is being powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, but the Indian model will likely use the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, reported Moneycontrol.

For those unaware, the Chinese smartphone maker had announced this chip back in December 2021 for its flagship Find X series. Now, this same NPU will be making its way to the Reno 8 series as well. While there were rumours that had revealed this information before, the brand has officially shared the news along with some improvements in its MariSilicon X platform. As per official notes, the 6nm MariSilicon X NPU will help bring end-to-end imaging solutions to the Reno 8 series.

Thanks to proprietary algorithms, the company has developed a new way to better render Indian skin tones accurately and even create Bokeh Flare Portrait videos as well. Oppo’s AI can even distinguish between skin blemishes and beauty spots, while smartly applying a different level of beautification and skin smoothening based on the age and gender of the subject. Its optimizations for the Indian market will also help improve HDR performance across wide exposure shots without user intervention.

Talking about the NPU itself, the company took 3 years to develop the chipset and it consisted of over 400 patent applications. It packs 3.6 billion transistors and can perform up to 18 trillion operations per second (18 TOPS). It is built on the 6nm process and is also capable of real-time lossless AI processing in the Bayer RAW domain with images taken from the 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera.

As for the other specs, we can expect the regular Oppo Reno 8 to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device will be a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, The NPU-backed 50MP primary sensor, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and a 4,500 mAh battery that offers 80 W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

OPPO is expected to confirm more details as we get closer to the launch date.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Review: Oppo K10 5G

Oppo K10 5G review: A solid performer, with a major Achilles' heel

Jun 20, 2022
Oppo K10 5G review: A solid performer, with a major Achilles' heel

science

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022
Explained: How Swiss researchers pulled clean drinking water from thin air with no energy input

Explainers

Explained: How Swiss researchers pulled clean drinking water from thin air with no energy input

Jun 13, 2022