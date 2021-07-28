Wednesday, July 28, 2021Back to
Oppo Reno 6 5G to go on live sale in India at 6 pm today: Pricing, specification, sale offers

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and offers 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.


FP TrendingJul 28, 2021 14:37:25 IST

Oppo recently made the Reno 6 series official in India. Now, the vanilla model, the Reno 6 5G will be up for grabs in the country via a live sale. The company is hosting a one-hour-long live sale at 6 pm today. This is also the first time a live sale has taken place. The sale will be live on Flipkart and will give a chance for buyers to get 1,000 Flipkart Super Coins as part of the 1-hour long sale. This also includes an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on select banks.

Apart from the sale, a live stream will allow people to win the Reno 6 for free. Interested people can follow the company's social media platforms, answer questions. The live stream (on YouTube) will feature Gadget Guru Rajiv Makhni, VJ, Model, Actor Shibani Dandekar, and stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian.

Oppo Reno 6 5G features, specs, price

The Reno 6 5G can be bought at Rs 26,990 (coming down from Rs 29,990) after applying the instant bank discount.

As for the specs, the Reno 6 comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip. It gets 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

It houses three rear cameras (a 64 MP main, an 8 MP ultra-wide, and a 2 MP macro) and a 32 MP front camera. The phone supports features such as Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, Colour temperature sensor, AI capabilities, and more.

The Reno 6 5G is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W fast charging and runs ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11. With a Reno Glow and Ultra-Slim Retro design, the device gets Aurora and Stellar Black colour options.

