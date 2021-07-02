Friday, July 02, 2021Back to
Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G to launch in India on 14 July; Pro variant to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC

Both the Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G have also been confirmed to come with 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0.


tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2021 16:12:27 IST

Oppo has confirmed that it will be launching it next Reno series – Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 5G – on 14 July in India. The company has also confirmed that the Reno 6 Pro 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset.

Oppo claims that the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset will offer 22 percent faster CPU performance, and 13 percent increased GPU performance. "In fact, the octa-core Dimensity 1200 features one of the fastest smartphone CPUs ever."

This new generation flagship mobile platform is built on a 6 nm process, features the powerful Arm Cortex-A78 core and a clock speed of 3 GHz.

Both the Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G have also been confirmed to come with 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0.

Additionally, the Reno 6 series teasers also reveal that the smartphones will feature a quad camera setup at the back, and will allow real-time professional video editing whilst filming with its So LOOP offering.

