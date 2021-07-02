tech2 News Staff

Oppo has confirmed that it will be launching it next Reno series – Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 5G – on 14 July in India. The company has also confirmed that the Reno 6 Pro 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset.

Oppo claims that the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset will offer 22 percent faster CPU performance, and 13 percent increased GPU performance. "In fact, the octa-core Dimensity 1200 features one of the fastest smartphone CPUs ever."

22% faster CPU. 13% faster GPU. 12.5% faster AI.*

Expect nothing but flagship-level performance with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G, launching on 14th July. #OPPOReno6Series #MostAwaitedReno *Data is from MediaTek, compared with Dimensity 1000+ pic.twitter.com/Ab58NzDXUH — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 2, 2021

This new generation flagship mobile platform is built on a 6 nm process, features the powerful Arm Cortex-A78 core and a clock speed of 3 GHz.

Both the Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G have also been confirmed to come with 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0.

Achieve DSLR-level effects and stand out with the world's first-ever Bokeh Flare Portrait Video mode on the #OPPOReno6Series. Capture #EmotionsInPortrait.

Launching on 14th July, 3PM.

Know more: https://t.co/DvUXeqjYRl pic.twitter.com/fXAr4Y84LF — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 2, 2021

Additionally, the Reno 6 series teasers also reveal that the smartphones will feature a quad camera setup at the back, and will allow real-time professional video editing whilst filming with its So LOOP offering.