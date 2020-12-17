FP Trending

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ have appeared on TENNA listing revealing the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Reno 5 Pro+ is expected to be launched on 24 December 2020. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will be unveiled with model number PDRM00, according to a report by GSMArena. The CPU of the phone is listed as 2.8 GHz indicating that the phone will come with Snapdragon 865 series chipset.

As per the leak, the smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch diagonal and Full HD+ screen. The listing also mentions that Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will come in 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants.

The smartphone is expected to get power from 1 2,200 mAh battery. Further, it is expected to come with a dual-battery configuration for faster charging with the total value being 4,400 mAh. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will reportedly run Android 11 out of the box with ColorOS 11 on top.

As for imaging, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will reportedly sport quad-camera setup on the rear. It will have a 16 MP primary camera, a 5 MP secondary camera, and two other sensors of 13 MP and 3 MP respectively. As for the selfie, the front camera of the smartphone will be of 32 MP. The smartphone will have compact body and weigh 184 grams.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ also appeared in the Geekbench listing with the same model number. The phone managed to score 886 points in the single-core test and 3,036 points in the multi-core test.

The listing mentions that the smartphone will come with 8 GB and runs on Android 11. It also states that the upcoming Oppo phone will have a ‘Kona' SoC, that is likely to be the codename for Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SOC.