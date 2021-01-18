Monday, January 18, 2021Back to
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to launch today in India at 12.30 pm: Here is how to watch it live

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will come with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging and a curved display.


tech2 News StaffJan 18, 2021 09:44:59 IST

Oppo will launch in India today at 12.30 pm. The company has announced that the smartphone will come with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology and punch hole curved display. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will also feature a quad-camera setup at the back tucked in a rectangular camera module. Prior to India, the smartphone debuted in China. One of the highlights of the smartphone includes its 5G connectivity. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm. You can catch the event livestream on the company's YouTube channel and social media handles. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G expected specifications

Going by the variant launched in China, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and come packed with a 4,350 mAh battery. In India, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will be available in two color options - black and blue.

As for imagining, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will have a quad-camera set up on the rear. There will be a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, 2 MP depth and 2 MP macro lenses.

The front camera of the smartphone will be 32 MP. The phone will have a selfie shooter that will be embedded in its display. It will come with a 4,350 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

