FP Trending

Oppo is all set to launch its Oppo Reno 5 series, with the specs and details of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G getting unveiled on 18 January. However, only days before the official launch, the device’s price in India, launch offers and specs have been leaked online. Tipster Abhishek Yadav tweeted the pictures of posters of the Pro device. The poster seems to be taken from leaked shots of official presentation slides and also features the Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds which are also touted to be released on 18 January. However, the leakster then deleted the tweet and has since not given a justification behind it.

The poster as accessed from GizmoChina reveal that the smartphone will come with 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging and ‘AI Highlight Video’. On the base of the poster, there are details about two pre-order offers written as well.

Buyers can avail of 10 percent cashback if they make payment via banks like HDFC, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and ICICI Bank. On the other hand, Oppo is also offering Rs 1,000 off on the purchase of the Oppo Enco X earbuds.

Apart from the rumoured specs, the tipster also claimed that the Reno 5 Pro 5G will be priced at Rs 39,990 in India. We still yet do not know if the other models of the series, namely Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro+ 5G, are going to see an India launch or not.

As for other specifications of the model, it is expected to be identical to its Chinese counterpart. So Reno 5 Pro 5G will come with a 6.55-inch full HD+ OLED curved display and it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. With a 402ppi pixel density, the phone will have a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 92.1 per cent. Sporting a 4,350 mAh cell, the device runs on Android 11.