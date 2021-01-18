Monday, January 18, 2021Back to
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X TWS earbuds launched in India at Rs 35,990 and Rs 9,990 respectively

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffJan 18, 2021 13:53:01 IST

Oppo launched Oppo Reno 5 Pro and Oppo Enco X earphones today in India. The highlights of the smartphone include its support for SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, a 64 MP quad rear camera setup and the "3D borderless sense screen". Oppo Reno 5 Pro also comes with 5G connectivity. The newly-launched Oppo Enco X earbuds come with up to 25 hours of battery. Both newly launched devices are now available for pre-booking in India.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in one storage variant that offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 35,990. It will come in Astral Blue and Starry Black colour variants.

The Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 9,990 and will be available in black and white colour options.
Both smartphone and the TWS earbuds will be available for purchase on 22 January.

Both Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds are now available for pre-booking on the Oppo website.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G specifications

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display that comes with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

As for photography, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will have a quad-camera set up on the rear. There will be a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, 2 MP depth and 2 MP macro lenses. The smartphone sports a 32 MP punch-hole front camera for selfies.

It will come with a 4,350 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds specifications

The Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds come with active noise cancellation and support dual-mic noise cancellation. It also has a transparency mode that allows the user to hear surroundings. The TWS earbuds come with an 11 mm dynamic driver and a 6 mm membrane driver.

Oppo Enco X

In terms of battery, according to Oppo, it provides up to 20 hours of battery life with noise cancellation and up to 25 hours of battery life with the noise cancellation off.

 

