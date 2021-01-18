tech2 News Staff

Oppo launched Oppo Reno 5 Pro and Oppo Enco X earphones today in India. The highlights of the smartphone include its support for SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, a 64 MP quad rear camera setup and the "3D borderless sense screen". Oppo Reno 5 Pro also comes with 5G connectivity. The newly-launched Oppo Enco X earbuds come with up to 25 hours of battery. Both newly launched devices are now available for pre-booking in India.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in one storage variant that offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 35,990. It will come in Astral Blue and Starry Black colour variants.

Power packed #OPPOReno5Pro 5G smartphone with industry-first AI Highlight Video, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, 3D Borderless Sense Screen & more for an Infinite experience.

Available for Rs.35,990 only. Sale starts on 22nd Jan.

Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/KiM3VMc41v pic.twitter.com/QDzjuoXuec — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) January 18, 2021

The Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 9,990 and will be available in black and white colour options.

Both smartphone and the TWS earbuds will be available for purchase on 22 January.

Both Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds are now available for pre-booking on the Oppo website.

The moment we all have been waiting for. 😍

Get your #OPPOEncoX now and experience supreme and unparalleled sound quality with powerful noise cancellation and many more awesome features only for Rs 9,990.

Sale starts on 22nd January.

Pre-order: https://t.co/7v0XyDRLGG pic.twitter.com/2e5BM39aJt — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) January 18, 2021

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G specifications

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display that comes with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

As for photography, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will have a quad-camera set up on the rear. There will be a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, 2 MP depth and 2 MP macro lenses. The smartphone sports a 32 MP punch-hole front camera for selfies.

It will come with a 4,350 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds specifications

The Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds come with active noise cancellation and support dual-mic noise cancellation. It also has a transparency mode that allows the user to hear surroundings. The TWS earbuds come with an 11 mm dynamic driver and a 6 mm membrane driver.

In terms of battery, according to Oppo, it provides up to 20 hours of battery life with noise cancellation and up to 25 hours of battery life with the noise cancellation off.