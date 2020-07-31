Friday, July 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launch Event LIVE Updates: The smartphone will feature 3D Borderless Sense Screen, 90Hz Refresh Rate

tech2 News StaffJul 31, 2020 11:08:48 IST

Oppo Reno 4 Pro will feature a punch-hole camera and a 6.55-inch FHS+ AMOLED waterfall display.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Oppo Reno 4 Pro: What to expect?

    Last month, Oppo launched the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro in China. As per the variant launched there, the Oppo Reno4 Pro will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will house an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole camera. It will be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC and will offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

    In terms of camera, Oppo Reno4 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup at the back that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32 MP front camera.

    Oppo Reno4 Pro will be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

  • 11:23 (IST)

    What do we know so far about the Reno 4 Pro?

    When teasing the launch of the smartphone, Oppo had confirmed that the Reno 4 Pro will feature "3D Borderless Sense Screen and 90Hz Refresh Rate". An image shared by Oppo also revealed that the smartphone will feature a punch-hole camera that sits on the top left corner of the display.

  • 11:08 (IST)

    Welcome! 

    Oppo is launching the Reno 4 Pro smartphone in India at 12 pm. Follow this space for the smallest of updates from the launch event.

    • read more

Oppo is scheduled to host a virtual launch event in India today to unveil the Reno 4 Pro in the Indian market. The launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST, and will be livestreamed on Oppo's official Youtube channel.

Earlier this month, when Oppo teased the launch of the Reno 4 Pro in India, it also revealed that the smartphone will feature "3D Borderless Sense Screen and 90Hz Refresh Rate". As per the image teased, Oppo Reno 4 Pro will feature a punch-hole camera that sits on the top left corner of the display.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launch Event LIVE Updates: The smartphone will feature 3D Borderless Sense Screen, 90Hz Refresh Rate

Oppo Reno4 Pro

In June, Oppo launched the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro in China. In India, currently only the higher model – Reno 4 Pro – is expected to be revealed.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro expected specifications

As per the China variant, the Oppo Reno4 Pro will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will house an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole camera. It will be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC and will offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Oppo Reno4 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup at the back that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32 MP front camera.

Oppo Reno4 Pro will be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


also see

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India at 12 pm today: How to watch the livestream

Jul 31, 2020
Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India at 12 pm today: How to watch the livestream
Oppo Reno 4 Pro with 90 Hz refresh rate display, up to 12 GB RAM to launch in India on 31 July

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro with 90 Hz refresh rate display, up to 12 GB RAM to launch in India on 31 July

Jul 29, 2020

science

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020
Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020