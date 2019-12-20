Friday, December 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Reno 3 5G, Reno 3 Pro official listings reveal storage, colour options, more

Oppo Reno 3 Pro might come in Moonlight Black, Misty White, Night Sky Blue, and Sunrise colour variants.


tech2 News StaffDec 20, 2019 14:28:16 IST

It was recently confirmed that Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro will arrive on 26 December in China. Now ahead of the official launch, Oppo Reno 3 Pro listing has been popped up on the company's official China website.

This listing has revealed several details of the smartphone. As per this listing, Oppo Reno 3 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset and will offer 12 GB and 8 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options.

Oppo Reno 3 5G, Reno 3 Pro official listings reveal storage, colour options, more

Oppo reportedly revealed earlier that it might launch its own smartwatch and headphones.

(Also read: Oppo Reno 2 Review: The 48 MP quad camera is certainly worth it, but it may not be enough)

The smartphone is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup. Oppo Reno 3 Pro is likely to be equipped with a 4,025 mAh battery. In terms of colour variants, the listing reveals that the smartphone might come in Moonlight Black, Misty White, Night Sky Blue, and Sunrise colour variants.

Oppo Reno 3 5G is also listed on the official website. It reveals that it will come with a waterdrop notch and a 64 MP quad-camera at the back and a 4,025 mAh battery. It might offer 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB internal storage.

Oppo Reno 3 pro. Image: Oppo

Oppo Reno 3 pro. Image: Oppo

A tipster with Twitter handle Ice Universe has also shared a few hands-on images of Oppo Reno 3 Pro. These images reveal that the upcoming smartphone will feature a punch-hole display. The tipster suggest s that the phone is lightweight, thin and has a 90 Hz display refresh rate.

Oppo official has also shared the first look of Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. The shared image suggests that it will come with curved edges and thin bezel.


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oppo Reno 3

Oppo teases quad rear-camera setup and curved back panel on the Reno 3 Pro 5G

Dec 10, 2019
Oppo teases quad rear-camera setup and curved back panel on the Reno 3 Pro 5G

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019