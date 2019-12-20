tech2 News Staff

It was recently confirmed that Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro will arrive on 26 December in China. Now ahead of the official launch, Oppo Reno 3 Pro listing has been popped up on the company's official China website.

This listing has revealed several details of the smartphone. As per this listing, Oppo Reno 3 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset and will offer 12 GB and 8 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options.

The smartphone is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup. Oppo Reno 3 Pro is likely to be equipped with a 4,025 mAh battery. In terms of colour variants, the listing reveals that the smartphone might come in Moonlight Black, Misty White, Night Sky Blue, and Sunrise colour variants.

Oppo Reno 3 5G is also listed on the official website. It reveals that it will come with a waterdrop notch and a 64 MP quad-camera at the back and a 4,025 mAh battery. It might offer 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB internal storage.

A tipster with Twitter handle Ice Universe has also shared a few hands-on images of Oppo Reno 3 Pro. These images reveal that the upcoming smartphone will feature a punch-hole display. The tipster suggest s that the phone is lightweight, thin and has a 90 Hz display refresh rate.

This is OPPO Reno3 Pro, light, thin, curved, hole, 90Hz, almost perfect. pic.twitter.com/q0Ez4POhcK — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2019

Oppo official has also shared the first look of Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. The shared image suggests that it will come with curved edges and thin bezel.

A first look at OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G - it will feature a glass body with a thickness of just 7.7mm (excluding the lens), which may just be the thinnest dual-mode 5G phone in it’s price segment. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KD9goOTD6b — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) November 28, 2019





