Oppo Reno 3 5G, Reno 3 Pro 5G, Oppo Enco Free earbuds to debut in China today at 12:30 pm IST

Oppo Reno 3 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset and might offer 12 GB and 8 GB RAM variants.


tech2 News StaffDec 26, 2019 12:20:51 IST

Oppo will unveil the Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G today along with the Oppo Enco Free TWS earbuds in China. The latest line up of smartphones is expected to feature a quad rear-camera setup as well.

The company took to Weibo to announce that it will unveil the Oppo Enco Free TWS earbuds on 26 December. In terms of smartphones, official listings were spotted on the company's website ahead of the official launch and hence, we do know almost all the specifications.

Oppo Reno 3 5G, Reno 3 Pro 5G, Oppo Enco Free earbuds launch: How to watch it live

As per the company's official announcement on Weibo, the launch event will begin at 15:00 in China. Meaning it will start at 12:30 pm IST. You can catch the event live by heading to Oppo's China website.

Oppo Reno 3 5G

Oppo Reno 3 5G, Reno 3 Pro 5G expected specifications

As per the listing on the company's website, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset and will offer 12 GB and 8 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options. It might come with a punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The smartphone is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup. Oppo Reno 3 Pro is likely to be equipped with a 4,025 mAh battery. In terms of colour variants, the listing reveals that the smartphone might come in Sunrise impression, Moon night black, Blue starry night and Misty white colour variants.

The Oppo Reno 3 is also listed on the official website. It reveals that it will come with a waterdrop notch and a 64 MP quad-camera at the back and a 4,025 mAh battery. It might offer 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB internal storage.

It is expected to come in Sunrise impression, Moonlight white, Moon night black and Blue starry night colour variants.

An Oppo official has also shared the first look of Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The shared image suggests that it will come with curved edges and thin bezel.

Oppo Enco free earbuds expected specifications

These earbuds are also listed on the official website now. It reveals that it will come in three colour variants — white, black and pink.

Oppo Enco

Oppo Enco free earbuds. Image: Oppo

As per the images on the website, these earbuds also look a lot like Apple's AirPods Pro. On the front, the case has an LED and a sliver colour strip that bears the company logo on it.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

