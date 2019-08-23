tech2 News Staff

We know that the Oppo Reno 2 is coming quite soon and as it was speculated earlier there will be two more additions to the Reno 2-series lineup of devices. As per a report, the specs of one of the two devices called the Oppo Reno 2A, which is expected make its debut into the very crowded mid-range smartphone segment, have been revealed.

As per mysmartprice, the Oppo Reno 2A appears to be like several other mid-range smartphones that Oppo has launched in the past year. The phone is expected to sport a glossy design and dual rear cameras but there appears to be an absence of a fingerprint reader as per the renders seen in the report. The phone's front is seen to have the waterdrop notch along with a tiny amount of chin.

The report states that the Reno 2A is likely going to be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC and will have a 6.5-inch display roughly. The phone is stated to come with 6 GB of RAM along with 64 GB or 128 GB of storage. In the camera department, the dual rear cameras consist of a 16 MP primary sensor having an f/1.8 aperture and also a 2 MP depth sensor while on the front we should see a 25MP selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo Reno 2-series is going to be announced in India on 28 August and we should know more about the devices then.

