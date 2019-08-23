Friday, August 23, 2019Back to
Oppo Reno 2A specs and design reportedly revealed days ahead of offical launch

The report states that the Oppo Reno 2A is likely going to be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC.


tech2 News StaffAug 23, 2019 13:42:48 IST

We know that the Oppo Reno 2 is coming quite soon and as it was speculated earlier there will be two more additions to the Reno 2-series lineup of devices. As per a report, the specs of one of the two devices called the Oppo Reno 2A, which is expected make its debut into the very crowded mid-range smartphone segment, have been revealed.

Oppo Reno 2 20X Zoom launching in India on 28 August.

As per mysmartprice, the Oppo Reno 2A appears to be like several other mid-range smartphones that Oppo has launched in the past year. The phone is expected to sport a glossy design and dual rear cameras but there appears to be an absence of a fingerprint reader as per the renders seen in the report. The phone's front is seen to have the waterdrop notch along with a tiny amount of chin.

The report states that the Reno 2A is likely going to be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC and will have a 6.5-inch display roughly. The phone is stated to come with 6 GB of RAM along with 64 GB or 128 GB of storage. In the camera department, the dual rear cameras consist of a 16 MP primary sensor having an f/1.8 aperture and also a 2 MP depth sensor while on the front we should see a 25MP selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo Reno 2-series is going to be announced in India on 28 August and we should know more about the devices then.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

