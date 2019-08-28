Wednesday, August 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Reno 2-series launch LIVE: Reno 2 to have 5X Hybrid Zoom and 20X digital zoom

tech2 News StaffAug 28, 2019 15:53:31 IST

Oppo Reno 2 is expected to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 16:02 (IST)

    Oppo Reno 2 to come with a 4,000 mAh battery

  • 16:00 (IST)

    Oppo Reno 2 to come with Snapdragon 730G processor

  • 15:55 (IST)

    The Reno 2 will also come with the Shark Fin rising camera seen on the Reno

  • 15:54 (IST)

    Here are the two colour options for the Reno 2

  • 15:51 (IST)

  • 15:50 (IST)

    Here's a camera recap of the Oppo Reno 2

  • 15:48 (IST)

    Reno 2 has video blurring on both front and rear cameras

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Oppo Reno 2 can record at 60 fps video at 1080p resolution

  • 15:46 (IST)

    The Oppo Reno 2 will come with Ultra Steady Video capability which will use OIS to give you a very stable video

    The video recorder will also utilise the 5X Hybrid Zoom.

  • 15:43 (IST)

    The Reno 2 will also come with an ultra macro lens with 2 MP resolution and a portrait lens with 2 MP resolution as well

  • 15:40 (IST)

    The Oppo Reno 2 is going to come with an Ultra Dark Mode

  • 15:38 (IST)

    Oppo Reno 2 to come with 5X Hybrid Zoom and 20X digital zoom

  • 15:36 (IST)

    Oppo Reno 2 to come with a quad-camera setup

  • 15:35 (IST)

    Are you ready to #ChallengeYourself?

  • 15:29 (IST)

    Now Kitty Lun, Head of Creative for Facebook operating out of Greater China is on stage

    When on Earth are we going to see the launch happening?

  • 15:25 (IST)

  • 15:24 (IST)

    Facebook India head now droning about India's social media habits

    Can we get to the launch of the device already?

  • 15:20 (IST)

  • 15:13 (IST)

  • 15:11 (IST)

    Oppo has invested Rs 2,200 crore in its Greater Noida plant

    The company is making nearly 1 smartphone every three seconds.

  • 15:10 (IST)

    Oppo Reno 2-series is making its global debut in India

    We expect the device to be also announced in Europe, China and more.

  • 15:07 (IST)

  • 15:06 (IST)

    We are now finally underway with the launch

    Indian actress Mandira Bedi is hosting the event.

  • 15:03 (IST)

    Here is the link for the live stream of the event

  • 14:56 (IST)

    We are about to begin shortly, Stay tuned!

    What are your expectations from the new Reno 2-series smartphones?

  • 14:30 (IST)

    Oppo Reno 2-series succeeds the Reno and Reno 10X Zoom smartphones that were launched just earlier this year. 

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_dvN8Sc8TA&t=2s

  • 14:19 (IST)

    In case you missed out on the latest leaks, here is all you need to know about the Reno 2-Series

    Oppo Reno 2 series to launch in India at 3 pm today: Here is all you need to know

  • 14:17 (IST)

  • 14:16 (IST)

  • 14:12 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the Oppo Reno 2-series launch!

    We expect at least three phones to be launched in the series and all of them are touted to have a quad-camera setup.

    • read more

Oppo launched its flagship Oppo Reno(Review) a few months back and now the company is already set to unveil its successor series, Oppo Reno 2 in India. As per the teaser released by the company, Oppo Reno 2 series is also expected to come with shark fin pop up selfie camera the same as its predecessor.

Oppo Reno 2-series launch LIVE: Reno 2 to have 5X Hybrid Zoom and 20X digital zoom

Oppo Reno 2 20X Zoom launching in India on 28 August.

This series is expected to include three smartphones — Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2F and Oppo Reno 2Z. The series is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the back, unlike the Oppo Reno series that feature a triple rear camera setup.

Oppo Reno 2 expected specs

As per the My Smart Price report, Oppo Reno 2 is expected to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the other premium smartphones, it might come with an under-display fingerprint reader. It is likely to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. It might be available in 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. It might run on  Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1.

On the camera front, the report reveals that Oppo Reno is expected to come with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor, an 8 MP camera, a 13MP camera with 5x hybrid zoom, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. As for the front, it is expected to feature a 16 MP Sharkfin camera with a flash. The smartphone is expected to house a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Oppo Reno 2Z specs leak

According to the My Smart Price report, Oppo Reno 2Z will feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and will run on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1. It might be powered by a MediaTek Helio P90 processor and will come in 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

As for the camera, it will also come with a quad-camera setup at the back and will use a 48MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor. As per the report, it will come with one 8 MP and two 2 MP camera in the setup. It might feature a pop-up selfie camera of 16 MP on the front. Oppo Reno 2Z is also expected to pack with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 2F specs leak

Oppo Reno 2F specs might be priced around Rs 20,000 and might feature a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1).



top reviews

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (256GB, 8GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (256GB, 8GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR

TECH2 RATING

Xiaomi Redmi 7A (16GB, 2GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi 7A (16GB, 2GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Nokia 4.2 (32GB, 3GB RAM)

Nokia 4.2 (32GB, 3GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Jabra Move Style Edition

Jabra Move Style Edition

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani


also see

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2 series to launch in India at 3 pm today: Here is how to watch it live

Aug 28, 2019
Oppo Reno 2 series to launch in India at 3 pm today: Here is how to watch it live
Oppo Reno 2 leak hints at 6.5-inch AMOLED display and 4,000 mAh battery

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2 leak hints at 6.5-inch AMOLED display and 4,000 mAh battery

Aug 21, 2019
Oppo Reno 2A specs and design reportedly revealed days ahead of official launch

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2A specs and design reportedly revealed days ahead of official launch

Aug 23, 2019
Oppo Reno 2's AnTuTu benchmark score revealed, shows Snapdragon 730G

Oppo

Oppo Reno 2's AnTuTu benchmark score revealed, shows Snapdragon 730G

Aug 26, 2019
Oppo Reno 2 with 20x zoom and quad-camera system launching in India on 28 August

Oppo

Oppo Reno 2 with 20x zoom and quad-camera system launching in India on 28 August

Aug 16, 2019
OPPO Reno 2 is all set to be launched & here's everything you need to know about it

OPPO Reno 2 is all set to be launched & here's everything you need to know about it

Aug 23, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019