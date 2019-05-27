FP Studio

As the name suggests, there is certainly one thing that OPPO wants you to look hard at with the new Reno 10x Zoom. Alongside that, welcome the first-of-its-kind shark-fin rising front camera, amped up VOOC 3.0 Fast Charging and Snapdragon 855 processor, and the flagship Reno 10x - from the house of OPPO - looks promising and a very compelling buy at that.





Brilliant visual experience that lets you zoom into the future

Let us first address the most vital piece of technology in the phone – the 10x Hybrid Zoom. The clue is in its name – the camera is the highlight reel of the show here. This flagship model from Reno packs in a triple-camera arrangement with a 48MP (f/1.7) primary camera beefed up by an 8MP ultra-wide angle + 13MP 5x (telephoto) zoom lens.

The primary camera, with an F1.7 aperture, guarantees superior clarity in images, no matter what time of the day it is. That’s not all – the front camera is a powerful 16MP snapper with an f/2.0 lens.

The three cameras operate in tandem, thus maximizing their advantages and optimizing the quality of image across zoom ranges to achieve 10x Hybrid Zoom. Moreover, the Reno 10x Zoom leverages fusion technology to enable a smooth transition between the triple-camera set up during the process of zooming.

The best part of it all is that you can still get supreme quality while stabilization doesn’t flatter to deceive - Optical image stabilization allows steadiness of zoom-in shots, making it more effective There’s still a lot more in store - a band of AI camera features, coupled with Ultra Night Mode 2.0 that promises to leverage noise reduction, HDR, AI as well as face detection, thus doing more than guaranteeing detailed and accurate shots even in low-light.

Sleek and unified to the touch

For all the novelty that the 10x Zoom brings, it isn’t the only marquee feature of this Reno device. The shark-fin rising structure of the 16MP front camera - a fresh and quirky twist on the usual selfie camera- is surely one of the more appealing draws of the Reno 10x. Additionally, the shark-fin rising structure can withstand over 200,000 times of lifting and the mechanism takes just 0.8 seconds! In its latest bid to provide uninterrupted screen experience, OPPO manages to tick all the right boxes by having the entire apparatus rotate at an angle, from the top of the phone leaving the large 6.6 inches AMOLED screen panel (with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels) completely undisturbed. It is a task to really overdo it when it comes to describing how appealing a full-screen phone (with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1%) can be, particularly when you couple it with an under-stated fingerprint scanner, much like what Reno does here.

The screen has three major features going for it – rich colours, blue light reduction and power efficiency. While the new luminescent material of the screen extends a vibrant cinematic display, the low blue light technology has aced eye-care certification by the globally recognized TUV Rheinland.

The body of the phone is completely seamless and unified, with no openings on its back.

The back of the phone is just as gorgeous – the rear cameras are innovatively designed and centrally arranged while being hidden underneath the glass back cover and gradient finish. The Reno series comes with the durable 6th generation Corning Gorilla Glass which is important for everyone who is constantly in the fear of dropping their phone as it comes with greater strength making it a much more durable screen

A feel of premium power!

Besides the magnificence of the camera set-up, the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom draws its power from the latest octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, running at speeds of 2.84 GHz. So, when you are not clicking the best of pictures, you’d want to spend hours in a smooth and immersive gaming experience like never before (thanks to HyperBoost 2.0!), for this device packs the Adreno 640 GPU, enabling superior graphics performance.

The OPPO Reno 10x Zoom edition is packed with a 4065 mAh Li-Ion battery coupled with a VOOC version 3.0 charging technology that allows you to go on a marathon usage spree with minimum charging time.

In addition, the 6GB RAM allows easy multitasking and smooth handling of multiple apps simultaneously.

What to buy Reno 10x Zoom for?

Sleek and unified touch | Premium performance feel | Next-Gen visuals

The final verdict

The Reno 10x Zoom edition is all ready to take the Indian market by storm on 28th May. And while it is still early, this revolutionary device certainly has a lot going for it. Besides the impressive camera, its top-of-the-line specifications and distinctive design should make it a hot draw among every tech aficionado (or otherwise) out there.

Get your hands on it quick, lest you might miss out on this device that’s one for the ages.

With the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom, get ready to draw the WOW.

