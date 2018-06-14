Chinese smartphone player Oppo on 14 June launched its sub-brand "RealMe 1" in a limited edition moonlight silver colour variant.

The new variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 10,990 and will be up for sale from 18 June on Amazon India, the company said in a statement.

"This limited edition range offers shiny designs that cater to customers' needs. We hope that this new variant will be equally well received by the audience," said Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, RealMe India.

Targeted at millennials, "RealMe 1" smartphone was launched in India in May, priced at Rs 8,990 and Rs 13,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal and 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage models, respectively.

The smartphone comes with the world's first 12-nm Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based MediaTek Helio P60 chipset with "AI shot" technology, 13MP rear camera with an LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera and facial unlock feature.

The smartphone is powered by a 3410mAh battery and ColorOS 5.0 user interface (UI) based on Android 8.1.