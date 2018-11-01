Oppo has launched a yet another variant in the R17 series, after launching the Oppo R17 and the Oppo R17 Pro in China recently. The new device, called Oppo R17 Neo has been launched in Japan at JPY 38,988 (about Rs 25,500). The device features an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 processor.

The device features a 6.4 inch full HD plus AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device packs in 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card up to 256 GB.

In terms of optics, the Oppo R17 Neo has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 16 MP primary camera unit and a 2 MP secondary camera unit. For the selfies, the smartphone has a 25 MP sensor.

The device is moderately heavy with a weight of 156 grams.

Running the Oppo R17 Neo is Android 8.1 Oreo coupled with Oppo's custom ColorOS 5.2.

Coming to the connectivity, the smartphone includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Oppo R17 Neo comes with Blue and Red gradient colours. There is no information whether the device will make its way to the Indian markets.