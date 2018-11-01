Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 01 November, 2018 14:18 IST

Oppo R17 Neo launched in Japan with in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 660

Oppo R17 Neo has been launched in Japan at JPY 38,988, which is about Rs 25,500.

Oppo has launched a yet another variant in the R17 series, after launching the Oppo R17 and the Oppo R17 Pro in China recently. The new device, called Oppo R17 Neo has been launched in Japan at JPY 38,988 (about Rs 25,500). The device features an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 processor.

Oppo R17 Neo. Image: Oppo Japan

The device features a 6.4 inch full HD plus AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device packs in 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card up to 256 GB.

In terms of optics, the Oppo R17 Neo has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 16 MP primary camera unit and a 2 MP secondary camera unit. For the selfies, the smartphone has a 25 MP sensor.

The device is moderately heavy with a weight of 156 grams.

Running the Oppo R17 Neo is Android 8.1 Oreo coupled with Oppo's custom ColorOS 5.2.

Coming to the connectivity, the smartphone includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Oppo R17 Neo comes with Blue and Red gradient colours. There is no information whether the device will make its way to the Indian markets.

