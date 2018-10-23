Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
23 October, 2018

Oppo R15X launched with specs similar to the Oppo K1 but adds more storage

The Oppo R15X gets an under-display fingerprint scanner and also features a waterdrop notch.

Launching the Oppo K1 in China a few days back, Oppo today launched a new smartphone called the Oppo R15X which rocks close to identical specifications, except that it features more storage.

The Oppo R15X which just showed up on Oppo's website in China out of the blue earlier today, gets an under-display fingerprint scanner just like the K1 and also features a waterdrop notch. Looking at it straight up, both smartphones look identical and though Oppo is yet to reveal all the specifications of the new phone, it appears to be the same smartphone, rehashed with a new name.

Oppo R15X. Image: Oppo China

Oppo R15X. Image: Oppo China

Considering the little Oppo has revealed about the phone, the Oppo R15X features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There are also two colours to choose from which are different from the K1 — Nebula Gradient and Ice Extraction.

There's also just one RAM and storage variant to choose from which comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Inside, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz and an Adreno 512 GPU. The phone runs on Oppo's Color OS 5.2 based on Android Oreo 8.1. In terms of cameras, we have a dual camera setup at the back with a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 25 MP selfie camera.

The phone is also powered by a 3,500 mAh battery and is priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 26,495) as compared to the CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 17,100) price tag of the K1.

No news yet on an India launch on Oppo's end though they did recently launch the Realme 2 Pro in India which packs similar hardware.

