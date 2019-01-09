tech2 News Staff

Soon after the launch of the Oppo R17 Pro in India last month, the company has now launched the Oppo R15 Pro as well. The device is apparently the global version of the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition that was launched in China in 2018.

The Oppo R15 Pro has been priced at Rs 25,990 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant and has gone on sale exclusively on Amazon India website.

Rs 25,990 seems to be an offer price, on Amazon after a Rs 10,000 discount. The original price of the device is Rs 35,000. It is available in two colours, Cosmic Purple and Ruby Red.

Oppo R15 Pro: specifications and features

The Oppo R15 Pro features a 6.28-inch full HD Plus OLED display 1080 x 2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. In terms of storage, we have a single variant, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal memory. The storage is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

It is a Dual nano SIM device.

In terms of optics, we see an AI-powered dual camera set up at the back with a 20 MP primary lens with an f/1.7 aperture and a 16 MP secondary camera with an aperture of/2.0. The front camera is a 20MP unit with an f/1.75 aperture.

The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system coupled with Oppo's custom ColorOS 5.0 on top. A 3,430 mAh battery powers the device.

In terms of connectivity, the R15 Pro has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack; whereas the sensors include, an accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity sensor.

