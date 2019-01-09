Wednesday, January 09, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo R15 Pro with 6.28-inch display, Snapdragon 660 launched in India at Rs 25,990

The Oppo R15 Pro has been priced at Rs 25,990 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.

tech2 News Staff Jan 09, 2019 14:13 PM IST

Soon after the launch of the Oppo R17 Pro in India last month, the company has now launched the Oppo R15 Pro as well. The device is apparently the global version of the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition that was launched in China in 2018.

The Oppo R15 Pro has been priced at Rs 25,990 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant and has gone on sale exclusively on Amazon India website.

Rs 25,990 seems to be an offer price, on Amazon after a Rs 10,000 discount. The original price of the device is Rs 35,000. It is available in two colours, Cosmic Purple and Ruby Red.

Oppo R15 Pro. Image: Amazon India

Oppo R15 Pro. Image: Amazon India

Oppo R15 Pro: specifications and features

The Oppo R15 Pro features a 6.28-inch full HD Plus OLED display 1080 x 2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. In terms of storage, we have a single variant, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal memory. The storage is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

It is a Dual nano SIM device.

In terms of optics, we see an AI-powered dual camera set up at the back with a 20 MP primary lens with an f/1.7 aperture and a 16 MP secondary camera with an aperture of/2.0. The front camera is a 20MP unit with an f/1.75 aperture.

The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system coupled with Oppo's custom ColorOS 5.0 on top. A 3,430 mAh battery powers the device.

In terms of connectivity, the R15 Pro has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack; whereas the sensors include, an accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity sensor.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Lenovo Yoga S940 First Look | CES 2019

Lenovo Yoga S940 First Look | CES 2019
The TikTok Craze ft Ahsaas Channa | 15 Seconds of Fame | All Things Internet

The TikTok Craze ft Ahsaas Channa | 15 Seconds of Fame | All Things Internet
Corsair gaming mice from CES 2019 | Harpoon, IronClaw, M65 Elite

Corsair gaming mice from CES 2019 | Harpoon, IronClaw, M65 Elite
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon First Look | CES 2019

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon First Look | CES 2019
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga First Look | CES 2019

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga First Look | CES 2019
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 announced | CES 2019

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 announced | CES 2019
Stay tuned for live updates from #CES2019

Stay tuned for live updates from #CES2019
Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror
PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

also see

Oppo

Oppo F19 Pro could come with 10X lossless optical zoom in Q1 2019

Dec 26, 2018

Oppo

Alleged Oppo R19 case render surfaces online with cutout for pop-up camera

Dec 26, 2018

Amazon Whole Foods

Amazon is reportedly planning to expand its Whole Foods Market stores

Dec 31, 2018

Roku

Roku to begin offering premium video channels to customers for a fee

Jan 03, 2019

Amazon Alexa

Amazon saw record number of voice activated shopping requests this Christmas

Dec 27, 2018

E-commerce India

India to ban Amazon, Flipkart from entering exclusive agreements with sellers

Dec 27, 2018

science

Extreme Weather

Natural climate loads the dice that turns California's droughts, wildfires ugly

Jan 09, 2019

Earth from Space

NASA OSIRIS-REx captures Earth, moon, asteroid Bennu in a single frame

Jan 09, 2019

Stephen Hawking

A brief history of Stephen Hawking's wit on the legend's 77th birth anniversary

Jan 09, 2019

Galactic Collision

Milky way collision with nearby galaxy could wake up sleeping black hole in its centre

Jan 09, 2019