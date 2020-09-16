FP Trending

Smartphone giant Oppo launched its latest ColorOS 11 based on Google’s Android 11 launch on Monday. The global rollout of the operating system will see some stock Android features playing out along with several in-brand customisation options.

Users will be able to create their own Always-On Display (AoD), theme and wallpaper now with the latest update. Also, Oppo is providing the feature of customizing fonts, icons and ringtones on smartphones. Interestingly, the usual Dark Mode by Android has been enhanced in ColorOS 11 to have three different colour schemes and levels of contrast.

“ColorOS 11’s focus on UI customisation is rooted in the customer’s desire for a more personalized and unique phone experience,” said Lynn Ni, the Design Project Lead of OPPO ColorOS.

The executive added that the firm has heavily relied on user feedback to come up with the features of UI customisation so that users get a personalised user interface that provides a wide range of features.

Google and Oppo have worked together for the first time to launch a new feature - the Three-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens. Users will be able to get translated versions of any text by simply capturing a screenshot of the required text using a three-finger gesture.

The latest OS is also bringing the option of replying to texts while watching a video or playing a game, using Flexdrop. With the new Super Power Saving Mode, Oppo smartphones will let users select as many as six apps to run in low-battery situations.

The update also has a new shortcut to App Lock which enables users to lock apps through a password, fingerprint, or facial verification. The Permissions system has also been updated with the option for temporary permissions that reset microphone, camera, and location access when the app is closed. Furthermore, auto-reset permissions return app permission settings to default if they haven’t been used in a long time.

The wide roll out made Oppo one of the first companies to bring the Android 11 update. Currently, it has been launched in the beta version with an official version to follow in the coming weeks. ColorOS 11 will be released in a batch-by-batch approach, stated the company. After being picked up by Find X2 series and Reno3 series, the complete rollout is going to support at least 28 models, which includes the F, K, and A series.