Wednesday, September 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo launches ColorOS 11; offers stock Android features along with numerous UI customisations

The usual Dark Mode by Android has been enhanced in ColorOS 11 to have three different colour schemes and levels of contrast.


FP TrendingSep 16, 2020 09:41:57 IST

Smartphone giant Oppo launched its latest ColorOS 11 based on Google’s Android 11 launch on Monday. The global rollout of the operating system will see some stock Android features playing out along with several in-brand customisation options.

Users will be able to create their own Always-On Display (AoD), theme and wallpaper now with the latest update. Also, Oppo is providing the feature of customizing fonts, icons and ringtones on smartphones. Interestingly, the usual Dark Mode by Android has been enhanced in ColorOS 11 to have three different colour schemes and levels of contrast.

Oppo launches ColorOS 11; offers stock Android features along with numerous UI customisations

After being picked up by Find X2 series and Reno3 series, the complete rollout is going to support at least 28 models, which includes the F, K, and A series. Oppo Find X2. Image: Oppo

“ColorOS 11’s focus on UI customisation is rooted in the customer’s desire for a more personalized and unique phone experience,” said Lynn Ni, the Design Project Lead of OPPO ColorOS.

The executive added that the firm has heavily relied on user feedback to come up with the features of UI customisation so that users get a personalised user interface that provides a wide range of features.

Google and Oppo have worked together for the first time to launch a new feature - the Three-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens. Users will be able to get translated versions of any text by simply capturing a screenshot of the required text using a three-finger gesture.

The latest OS is also bringing the option of replying to texts while watching a video or playing a game, using Flexdrop. With the new Super Power Saving Mode, Oppo smartphones will let users select as many as six apps to run in low-battery situations.

The update also has a new shortcut to App Lock which enables users to lock apps through a password, fingerprint, or facial verification. The Permissions system has also been updated with the option for temporary permissions that reset microphone, camera, and location access when the app is closed. Furthermore, auto-reset permissions return app permission settings to default if they haven’t been used in a long time.

The wide roll out made Oppo one of the first companies to bring the Android 11 update. Currently, it has been launched in the beta version with an official version to follow in the coming weeks. ColorOS 11 will be released in a batch-by-batch approach, stated the company. After being picked up by Find X2 series and Reno3 series, the complete rollout is going to support at least 28 models, which includes the F, K, and A series.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Android 11

Android 11 (Go Edition) launched for up to 2 GB RAM smartphones: All you need to know

Sep 11, 2020
Android 11 (Go Edition) launched for up to 2 GB RAM smartphones: All you need to know
Android 11 released: Rolling out to select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phones today

Android 11

Android 11 released: Rolling out to select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phones today

Sep 09, 2020
Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets new software update with September security patch, camera improvements and more

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets new software update with September security patch, camera improvements and more

Sep 07, 2020
Huawei launches Android software EMUI 11 with always-on display, live icons and more features

Huawei

Huawei launches Android software EMUI 11 with always-on display, live icons and more features

Sep 11, 2020
Google's Phone app gets verified calls feature that will tell users why businesses are calling

Google

Google's Phone app gets verified calls feature that will tell users why businesses are calling

Sep 09, 2020
OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 10.5.7 update with improved power consumption, macro camera and more

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 10.5.7 update with improved power consumption, macro camera and more

Sep 08, 2020

science

Phosphine found in the Venus atmosphere, could be signs of 'aerial life' in planet's clouds

Phosphine on Venus

Phosphine found in the Venus atmosphere, could be signs of 'aerial life' in planet's clouds

Sep 16, 2020
Time flies on some days, crawls on others: Study locates 'fatigued' neurons that influence our perception of time

Time Perception

Time flies on some days, crawls on others: Study locates 'fatigued' neurons that influence our perception of time

Sep 15, 2020
Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Space

Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Sep 15, 2020
Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

COVID-19 Vaccines

Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

Sep 10, 2020