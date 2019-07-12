Friday, July 12, 2019Back to
Oppo K3 launching in India on 19 July; will be available on Amazon India

It's powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, packing an in-display fingerprint reader and a 3,765 mAh battery

Press Trust of IndiaJul 12, 2019 19:15:27 IST

OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand strengthens its online presence by partnering with Amazon for its upcoming smartphone, OPPO K3. The smartphone which is 'Designed To Perform' will be launched in India on 19th July 2019. OPPO knows the importance of the e-commerce space, and through this partnership aims to ensure the expansion of the K series in India by reaching out to its target group. With this partnership, OPPO is geared up to strengthen its online product portfolio to cater to the masses.

Oppo K3 launching in India on 19 July; will be available on Amazon India

Oppo K3. Image: Oppo

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Will Yang, CMO, OPPO South Asia said, "Offering a seamless and innovative customer experience has always been vital for OPPO. Our partnership with Amazon is a step further in that direction. The upcoming OPPO K3 is designed for the youth and addresses their dynamic needs. We firmly believe that this partnership will be a successful step in the direction towards strengthening our presence in the online market."

Noor Patel, Director - Category Management, Amazon India said, "We are excited to partner with OPPO to bring their new OPPO K3 for our customers on Amazon.in. The smartphone offers a blend of great features and design which will resonate well with customers across the country. With this partnership, we continue to build a strong portfolio in the smartphones category offering a vast selection, great value, and unparalleled shopping experience."

The smartphone is feature rich and power packed, yet easy on the consumers pocket. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED panoramic screen for an exceptional viewing experience. Coupled with a rising camera and in-display fingerprint sensor, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. The OPPO K3 comes in two variants 6GB + 64 GB and 8GB + 128GB memory, powered by a 3765 mAh battery and supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, which allows a much longer battery life. The phone will be available in two stunning colours - Aurora Blue and Jade Black. It also has the Game Boost 2.0 with TouchBoost, an independent technology developed by OPPO which assesses touch events and process performance-related scenarios. This technology, coupled with Dolby Atmos which delivers powerful moving audio, makes it an ideal choice for gaming. The stunning OPPO K3 will surely elevate user experience and continue with OPPO's promise to cater to the wants of their consumers.

