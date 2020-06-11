FP Studio

As a young and innovative brand, OPPO has always thrived on connecting with its audience through some of the most unique, premium and pathbreaking smart devices. Having carefully understood the pain points of consumers, including the need for best-in-class design, good performance, long battery life, and superior photography, it has always delivered powerful innovations, packaged aesthetically and affordably.

As a consumer-centric brand, OPPO has strived to provide its consumers around the world with a consistent brand experience vis-à-vis its many successful series of smart devices, one of which is the popular and best-selling A series. All the devices by OPPO in this series have been a representation of the brand’s belief in making innovative technology available for the pocket-friendly segment.

Whether it is the OPPO A5 with its industry-leading ultra-wide quad camera, the OPPO A9 with its amalgamation of beauty and intelligence, the multi-variant OPPO A31 with its powerhouse performance, or the latest amazing A12 device that recently went on sale, the A series has always taken the smartphone experience to another dimension. And now, the upcoming OPPO A52 is going to carry forward this legacy with its own set of unique features to stump the global market.

With a commitment to offer premium technology at great prices, OPPO has always been at the leader position in the segment. The OPPO A52 is only going to consolidate this position further. The display of this device is going to be the crowning glory of the series, as the A52 will feature a punch-hole display. The presence of this holy grail of smartphone design only goes on to show how OPPO is focused on bringing together seamless smart device experiences. The punch hole display of the device will give users an immersive and uninterrupted viewing experience, in a modern, premium-looking device.

Making technological advancements accessible to all has been one of the driving factors behind OPPO’s success. And with the launch of OPPO A52, the brand will not only scale newer heights of innovation, but also reinforce its stupendous capability to empower its legion of fans with the best-in-class technology.

This is A partnered Content.