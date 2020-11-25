Wednesday, November 25, 2020Back to
Oppo is not planning to launch newly announced rollable phone commercially: Report

Reportedly, Oppo is presently using a plastic surface on the screen of the smartphone but it will be using a hardcover to 'improve toughness'.


FP TrendingNov 25, 2020 13:29:21 IST

A few days back, Oppo had announced the X 2021 rollable phone concept at the Inno Day 2020 event. But now the Chinese firm has confirmed that it is not planning to launch the rollable device commercially in the near future. The concept of X 2021 showed that a smartphone with a 6.7-inch screen was able to extend from the side to deliver a 7.4-inch display. The rollable phones would form alternatives to foldable phones. But Oppo is holding off the manufacture of the rollable products on a commercial scale.

LG rollable phone

Replying to an email query by tech publication Android Authority, “Although there is no plan for its commercialisation in the short term, it will serve as a guide for the transformation and evolution of future product form factors”.

Thus, it means that the firm will use the design as a guide for other models.

“Commercialisation requires market research and business justification, and may take some time,” the firm added.

The confirmation also suggests that the company is not thinking of launching any rollable phone in the recent future. Now it is to be seen what kind of other phone designs Oppo comes up with using the concept of X 2021.

Oppo has also told the portal that it is presently using a plastic surface on the screen of the smartphone but they will be using a hard cover to “improve toughness”. While many foldable phones have been found to report poor performance in terms of opening and closing the devices, they had strong surfaces. By using hardcovers, the rollable phone screens are likely to have the same durability as foldables.

Apart from the OPPO X 2021 rollable concept handset, Oppo also launched the Oppo AR Glass 2021 and Oppo CybeReal AR application on Inno Day 2020.

