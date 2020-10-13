FP Trending

Tech company Oppo is all set to venture into the Smart TV space, with the launch of its first smart television line on 19 October. The company confirmed the date, adding that an inaugural programme is set to take place for the series in Shanghai, China. The Guangdong-based firm has reportedly released an official confirmation via Weibo on Monday. The report adds that Oppo will be launching two smart TVs on 19 October – one with a 55-inch screen, and the other with a 65-inch screen.

This also falls in line with the two model numbers spotted at the database of the 3C certification platform of China last month. The two models are going to come with A65U0B00 and A55U0B00 numbers.

The teaser revealed by the company hardly gives away any detail, except for the fact that the Oppo TV will be equipped with a pop-up selfie camera. Last month, Oppo had released a video that showcased a television that displayed 4K visuals and supported a 120Hz refresh rate along with a MEMC chip.

A tipster, Digital Chat Station, also revealed on Twitter that the TV will boast the audio system of a top Danish audio brand and both the 55-inch and 65-inch models will use 4K Quantum Dot panels. Without revealing the pricing of the products, the leakster said that these will be affordable.

Reports are saying that the products will be connected through Bluetooth-enabled remote controls. Also, the Oppo TV has been allegedly built by noted manufacturer TPV Display Technology which has previously worked on AOC, Envision, and Philips TV devices.

Oppo is expected to reveal specs of the upcoming devices soon as the launch date is only a few days away.