FP Trending

Oppo is gearing up to launch its new Find X series smartphone in China. Before the official launch, the camera specs and images of the device have leaked. The details of the camera have been tipped by the well-known tipster Evan Blass. According to the leak, the tipster has detailed a quad-camera setup of the OPPO Find X3 Pro. According to Blass, the flagship phone of the flagship Oppo Find X3 Pro will come with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor. Looking at the design of the camera setup, the module looks heavily inspired by the iPhone 12 Pro series in terms of design but is a lot more protruded with a visible bump.

The Find X3 Pro will boost a secondary 50 MP ultra-wide camera sensor as well. The tipster further revealed that one of the main differentiating selling point of the camera would be the flash-ringed 3 MP macro lens. The 3 MP lens would feature a 25x zoom, enabling it to be positioned as an on-device microscope. Lastly, the phone would come with a 13 MP telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom.

The tipster had also previously leaked the specifications of the Find X3 Pro. The phone is said to come with a 6.7-inch display with a 1,440 x 3,216 resolution that would support an adaptive refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz.

Besides the 5G-capable Snapdragon 888 processor, the most interesting aspect of the device would be the 4,500 mAh battery that would support both 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30 W VOOC Air wireless charging as well.