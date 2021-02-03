Wednesday, February 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Find X3 Pro to come with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor, Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

The phone is said to come with a 6.7-inch display with a 1,440 x 3,216 resolution that would support an adaptive refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz.


FP TrendingFeb 03, 2021 16:55:50 IST

Oppo is gearing up to launch its new Find X series smartphone in China. Before the official launch, the camera specs and images of the device have leaked. The details of the camera have been tipped by the well-known tipster Evan Blass. According to the leak, the tipster has detailed a quad-camera setup of the OPPO Find X3 Pro. According to Blass, the flagship phone of the flagship Oppo Find X3 Pro will come with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor. Looking at the design of the camera setup, the module looks heavily inspired by the iPhone 12 Pro series in terms of design but is a lot more protruded with a visible bump.

Oppo Find X3 Pro to come with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor, Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

Oppo Find X2. Image: Oppo

The Find X3 Pro will boost a secondary 50 MP ultra-wide camera sensor as well. The tipster further revealed that one of the main differentiating selling point of the camera would be the flash-ringed 3 MP macro lens. The 3 MP lens would feature a 25x zoom, enabling it to be positioned as an on-device microscope. Lastly, the phone would come with a 13 MP telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom.

The tipster had also previously leaked the specifications of the Find X3 Pro. The phone is said to come with a 6.7-inch display with a 1,440 x 3,216 resolution that would support an adaptive refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz.

Besides the 5G-capable Snapdragon 888 processor, the most interesting aspect of the device would be the 4,500 mAh battery that would support both 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30 W VOOC Air wireless charging as well.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oppo

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X TWS earbuds are now available for purchase on Flipkart

Jan 22, 2021
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X TWS earbuds are now available for purchase on Flipkart
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G review: A slim and sexy contender for the budget flagship crown

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G review

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G review: A slim and sexy contender for the budget flagship crown

Jan 22, 2021

science

Pregnant women can pass on COVID-19 antibodies to newborns via placenta, mounting evidence suggests

COVID-19 and pregnancy

Pregnant women can pass on COVID-19 antibodies to newborns via placenta, mounting evidence suggests

Feb 03, 2021
New CRISPR tech can revolutionise gene therapy, renew hope for treating genetic diseases

Gene editing

New CRISPR tech can revolutionise gene therapy, renew hope for treating genetic diseases

Feb 03, 2021
Union Budget 2021: Differently-abled people, disability rights NGOs neglected 'again'

Budget 2021

Union Budget 2021: Differently-abled people, disability rights NGOs neglected 'again'

Feb 02, 2021
Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Astrophysics

Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Feb 02, 2021