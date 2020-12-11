Friday, December 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Find X3 Pro leak suggests Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, a 4,500 mAh battery and more

Oppo Find X3 Pro is likely to have a pair of new 50 MP IMX766 image sensors from Sony.


FP TrendingDec 11, 2020 18:01:30 IST

A new leak has now detailed the specifications of the Oppo Find X3 Pro. Leaker Evan Blass shared a Voice post, where he stated what the flagship Oppo smartphone, slated to be launched in early 2021, is set to bring to the table. Codenamed Fussi, the Find X3 Pro will have a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and a full-path colour management system. As per the leak, Oppo plans to market the device under the tagline 'Awaken Color' -- a reference to its end-to-end 10-bit colour support. The device will have a 6.7-inch 1440 X 3216 display with an adaptive dynamic frame rate of 10 Hz to 120 Hz, much like the Samsung Galxy Note 20 Ultra.

Oppo Find X3 Pro leak suggests Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, a 4,500 mAh battery and more

Oppo Find X2. Image: Oppo

When it comes to the camera department, Blass reveals that the Oppo Find X3 Pro will have a pair of new 50 MP IMX766 image sensors from Sony -- one for the primary wide angle lens, while the other for a ultra-wide lens. The device will also have 13 MP telephoto and unique-sounding 3 MP macro cameras. The macro will offer a 25x zoom. There will be lights circling its lens, setting it up to function as a microscope.

The report adds that the phone will be around 8 mm thick and weigh about 190 grams. It is expected to be launched in black and blue variants with the possibility of a white option arriving later. The device is expected to run ColorOS 11 based on Android 11.

The device will have a dual cell 4,500mAh battery under the hood and will support both 65-watt SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and, like the OnePlus 8 Pro, 30-watt VOOC Air wireless charging as well.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro also possesses an NFC module, which is a dual-body antenna design that enables tap-to-pay regardless of device orientation.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

One UI 3.0

Samsung One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 starts rolling out: What's new, compatible devices, more

Dec 04, 2020
Samsung One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 starts rolling out: What's new, compatible devices, more
Realme X50 Pro starts to receive realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11: What's new

Realme X50 Pro

Realme X50 Pro starts to receive realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11: What's new

Dec 04, 2020
Customers in India spend average of Rs 2,400 on servicing out-of-warranty smartphones: Report

Smartphone After-sales Service Study

Customers in India spend average of Rs 2,400 on servicing out-of-warranty smartphones: Report

Dec 03, 2020
Sony promises more PlayStation 5 inventory to retailers due to ‘unprecedented’ demand

PlayStation 5

Sony promises more PlayStation 5 inventory to retailers due to ‘unprecedented’ demand

Nov 30, 2020
PlayStation 5 consoles manufactured outside of India will not come with Sony India warranty

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 consoles manufactured outside of India will not come with Sony India warranty

Nov 27, 2020
Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling TWS Earphones Review: Good sound, great ANC, limited features

TWS earphones Review

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling TWS Earphones Review: Good sound, great ANC, limited features

Nov 30, 2020

science

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020
Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Marine Ecology

Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Dec 09, 2020
Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Covid-19 Immunity

Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Dec 09, 2020