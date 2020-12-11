FP Trending

A new leak has now detailed the specifications of the Oppo Find X3 Pro. Leaker Evan Blass shared a Voice post, where he stated what the flagship Oppo smartphone, slated to be launched in early 2021, is set to bring to the table. Codenamed Fussi, the Find X3 Pro will have a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and a full-path colour management system. As per the leak, Oppo plans to market the device under the tagline 'Awaken Color' -- a reference to its end-to-end 10-bit colour support. The device will have a 6.7-inch 1440 X 3216 display with an adaptive dynamic frame rate of 10 Hz to 120 Hz, much like the Samsung Galxy Note 20 Ultra.

When it comes to the camera department, Blass reveals that the Oppo Find X3 Pro will have a pair of new 50 MP IMX766 image sensors from Sony -- one for the primary wide angle lens, while the other for a ultra-wide lens. The device will also have 13 MP telephoto and unique-sounding 3 MP macro cameras. The macro will offer a 25x zoom. There will be lights circling its lens, setting it up to function as a microscope.

The report adds that the phone will be around 8 mm thick and weigh about 190 grams. It is expected to be launched in black and blue variants with the possibility of a white option arriving later. The device is expected to run ColorOS 11 based on Android 11.

The device will have a dual cell 4,500mAh battery under the hood and will support both 65-watt SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and, like the OnePlus 8 Pro, 30-watt VOOC Air wireless charging as well.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro also possesses an NFC module, which is a dual-body antenna design that enables tap-to-pay regardless of device orientation.