FP Trending

Oppo has globally launched the new Find X3 series, which includes the Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite. The high-end Find X3 Pro is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a quad camera setup. A base variant, called Oppo Find X3, has also been rolled out exclusively in China. The Find X3 series comes with 5G connectivity.

Oppo Find X3 series pricing and availability

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is priced at EUR 1,149 (Rs 1,00,000 approximately) for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB variant, while the base model of Oppo Find X3 Neo is priced at EUR 779 (Rs 68,000 approximately). Oppo Find X3 Lite will cost EUR 449 (Rs 40,000 approximately). All the three models are scheduled to go on sale in Europe on 30 March.

Oppo Find X3 Pro comes in between Blue and Glass Black while Oppo Find X3 Neo comes in Galactic Silver and Starlight Black colour options. The Find X3 Lite will have Astral Blue, Galactic Silver, and Starry Black colour variants.

Oppo Find X3 series specifications and features

With a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, the pro model has a 50 MP main camera at the back. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and offers 65W fast charging. It also has a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, a 13MP telephoto camera, a 3MP macro lens and a 32MP selfie camera.

The Find X3 Neo features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display and a Snapdragon 865 SoC. It also has a quad camera system with a 50 MP primary lens, aided by a 16 MP wide-angle camera, a 13 MP telephoto lens and a 2 MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 32 MP camera. Powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, it also supports 65W fast charging.

Lastly, the lite model packs a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor and 4,300 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. It has a 6.4-inch FHD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 64 MP primary sensor.

All the models will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.