Wednesday, February 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Find X3 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset: Report

The Oppo Find X3 is likely to run on ColorOS 11 based on the Android 11 operating system, out of the box.


FP TrendingFeb 17, 2021 14:49:59 IST

Oppo will be launching its new Find X3 series in China next month. The new Find X3 could include three phones under the series including the Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 lite. The Lite and Neo phones are said to be rebadged editions of Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G. Multiple leaks of the Find X3 phone have tipped in the past and as the launch gets closer, specifications of the phone have been revealed as well.

Oppo Find X3 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset: Report

Oppo Find X2. Image: Oppo

The device has been spotted on two AnTuTu and AIDA64 benchmarks listings with some of the key specs of the phone. The listing bears a PEDM00 model name for the phone that shows a chipset codenamed Kona which usually corresponds to the Snapdragon 865 but another screenshot shows the phone to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which could be the Snapdragon 865++ sharing the core architecture. The listing also shows the handset accompanied by Adreno 650 GPU along with 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB internal storage.

The screenshot also points to the display of the phone which would bear 1,080 x 2,412 pixels resolution and also mentions a 12.6 MP camera.

As per the leaked image, the Find X3 will run on OPPO's custom ColorOS 11 on top of the Android 11 operating system, out of the box.

The OPPO PEDM00 code name was previously spotted at China’s 3C certification platform where the listing revealed the mysterious 5G phone would be arriving in the market with a 65 W fast charger.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro to come with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor, Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

Feb 03, 2021
Oppo Find X3 Pro to come with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor, Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

science

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Paleontology

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Feb 17, 2021
First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021
Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Magnets

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Feb 16, 2021