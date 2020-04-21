Tuesday, April 21, 2020Back to
Oppo Find X2 Lite with quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC and 5G support launched

Oppo Find X2 Lite is equipped with a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.


FP TrendingApr 21, 2020 09:29:28 IST

Oppo has unveiled its flagship smartphone Find X2 Lite in Portugal. The Oppo Find X2 Lite is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor coupled with 8GB LDDR4X RAM.

The smartphone supports 5G and comes with 8 GB + 128 GB storage model. It is available in two colours - Moonlight Black and Pearl White.

The device boasts of 360 degree exclusive antenna that intelligently adjusts according to the user’s position to catch the best possible signal.

Oppo Find X2 Lite

Oppo Find X2 Lite

There is a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Oppo says that the 30W VOOC Flash 4.0 technology charges the device from 3 percent to 50 percent in just 20 minutes. The phone is 7.96mm thick and weighs approximately 180 grams.

The 6.4-inch OLED full-HD+ display is clearly visible even in bright sunlight, says Oppo. It has hidden fingerprint unlock and is protected by 5th Corning Gorilla Glass.

Oppo’s Find X2 Lite sports quad-camera setup on the rear. This includes a 48 MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 2 MP monochrome portrait style lens and a 2 MP retro style lens.

For selfie lovers, the phone has a 32 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. It runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top.

The price of Oppo Find X2 Lite has not been revealed yet. The latest device is Oppo's addition to its Find X2 series that includes the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro phone.

