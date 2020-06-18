FP Studio

If you’ve been starved of good news like us, then that wait ends today. The newly launched OPPO Find X2 Series is here, with the Find X2 Pro and Find X2, these two smartphones have given us the glimpse of the future and blew our socks off. Strap in and find out why the OPPO Find X2 is the flagship smartphone you’ve been waiting for all along.

While other brands routinely take the crown of flagship smartphones, 2020 is OPPO’s year to shine. One look at the specs of the Find X2, is enough to make anyone’s heart flutter with excitement - the incredible 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen with ultra-high refresh rate, world's first commercialized and fastest charging technology, 5G ready, SD865 power-house processor, 12/256GB RAM/storage, Dolby Atmos sound and a camera to rival the best. Infact, you will be hard pressed to come up with a flaw that would make you reconsider any other brand when it comes to buying a premium flagship smartphone.

Here are our first impressions of the all new True Flagship device, OPPO Find X2.

DISPLAY



The beautiful display, which perhaps is one of the most talked about feature of the device, is a 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Display that sits under a 6.7-inch OLED screen supporting a Quad HD+ resolution of 3168×1440, and is protected by Corning scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 6. The device showcases true smoothness with 120 Hz refresh rate that enhances the user experience to the highest level, whether it’s watching your favorite series or playing your favorite game. Even when used in the sun, on-screen content can still be seen extremely clearly. That is the beauty of this magnificent display.

The Find X2 also comes with an intelligent mode that adjusts the refresh rate depending on the application being used so as to minimise power consumption without compromising on the experience. This is an apt feature considering powerful display usually drains out battery performance

The Find X2 also comes with an industry-leading colourful display with over 1 billion colours called True Billion Colour Display, which truly displays more colours with natural colour transition. The smartphone also has a curved edge screen and a curved rear panel that fits nicely in your hand.

The Find X2’s reflectivity is as low as 4.4% which not only improves your reading experience, but also makes the front of the phone appear a purer black when the screen is sleeping. The touch feedback on the phone is also extremely sensitive, making for a complete display experience.

Additionally, the AI Adaptive Eye Protection System and TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification provide for an all-round eye protection system.

PERFORMANCE

The OPPO Find X2 is powered by industry-leading and 5G equipped octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. This is paired with 12GB of RAM and a whopping 256 GB of onboard storage. The OPPO Find X2 comes with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box with ColorOS 7.1 skin layered on top.

Because of the processor, the device’s performance and energy efficiency are improved by 25%. Overall, this top-level grade hardware fundamentally guarantees the smoothness of the Find X2 experience.

BATTERY AND CHARGING



Battery has always been one of the most important aspects of any smart device and it’s only worth when it comes with fast charging capabilities. In 2014, with the launch of Find X7, OPPO enhanced its charging capabilities and launched VOOC flash charging which has become the gold standard in the industry. The newly launched OPPO Find X2 flaunts a 4,200 mAh battery with world's first commercialized and fastest charging technology 65W SuperVOOC 2.0. It fully charges the phone from 0~100% in 38 minutes flat.

CAMERAS



The Find X2 comes with a 32MP selfie camera, located on the top left corner of the device’s display. At the back, the smartphone’s Versatile Triple Camera system consists of a 48MP primary lens, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto that works in harmony to focus quickly and stabilize shots with precision. The camera system takes advantage of powerful noise reduction and wows us with clear, natural and realistic night shots, all thanks to the in-built AI optimizations and beautification algorithms that also shoot hi-definition videos with stunning clarity and hardly any noise.

The phone is available in two color options - Black (Ceramic) and Ocean (Glass) - which add to the premium-ness of the device. We suggest you get your hands on this versatile and performance-heavy premium flagship device as soon as possible.

The OPPO Find X2 seems to have been thoughtfully designed for the power user in mind, it has a list of impressive premium features such as a high-quality screen, great performance, impressive triple camera system, long battery life and fast charging. If you’re someone who needs an uber-premium and true flagship experience, but at the same time wouldn’t want to compromise on high-tech specifications, then the Find X2 should be your device of choice.

Priced at Just Rs 64990, the Find X2 offers stunning display, superb hardware and superlative performance. It goes on sale starting June 23, 2020.

Watch out other brands, the Find X2 is here to be crowned the king of flagship smartphones.

This is partnered Content