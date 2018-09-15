Oppo F9 was launched alongside the Oppo F9 Pro, however, the phone was not available for purchase in the Indian market, until now. On 15 September, that is today, the Oppo F9 is available for purchase for the first time in India. The smartphone is on sale via Flipkart, Oppo’s offline retail stores.

Priced at Rs 19,990, on Flipkart if you make the purchase of the phone via an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, you can avail an instant five percent cashback. Also, if you exchange an old smartphone against the new Oppo F9, you can get a discount of up to Rs 16,500. The discount you get in the exchange offer is of course subject to the phone you exchange it with, and the condition, which will also be decided by Flipkart. There are also no cost EMI options for the Oppo F9 that start at Rs 2,222 per month.

Oppo F9 specifications and features

Oppo F9 is a layered down version of the Oppo F9 Pro. The phone is pretty much similar, but for the lesser price, the Oppo F9 comes sans the VOOC flash charge support, and you will have to settle for 4 GB of RAM and a 16-megapixel front selfie sensor.

To recall, the Oppo F9 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC paired with 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage, which is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

It sports a dual-camera setup at the rear, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor bearing an f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor bearing an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, is a 16-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE (on both SIM card slots), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG functionality, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board the Oppo F9 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and a proximity sensor. Fueling the phone is a 3,500mAh battery.