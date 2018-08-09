Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
Oppo F9 GeekBench leak reveals Helio P60 chip and F7-level performance

The device is powered by a Mediatek Helio P60 SoC and back by up to 6 GB of RAM.

Every phone suffers a rite of passage before it’s launched. This includes leaks and rumours, as well as an obligatory tweet from @evleaks. One such rite involves putting in an appearance on benchmarking site GeekBench.

This time around, the phone is the upcoming Oppo F9, which showed up with a commendable score of 1,481 and 5,673 in the single and multi-core department, respectively. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and back by up to 6 GB of RAM, according to the “leak”. The listing also indicates that the device model number is OPPO CPH1823, something to keep in mind when looking or more leaks around the phone.

These scores are very much in line with that of the P60-powered F7 it replaces, which is worrying, and not because there’s no hardware update. No, the problem is that the F7 (and all of Oppo’s P60-powered devices) have been caught red-handed cheating on benchmarks, and Oppo’s even admitted to it, though they claim it’s their “AI” system at work, which is only partly true.

Ignoring the benchmark, the device is expected to feature a notched, 6.3-inch display, but the design of the notch seems a bit unusual. It’s smaller than most notches and so, doesn’t intrude as much.

GSMArena reports that the phone is expected to include a 16+5 MP dual camera configuration on the back. The device will also support VOOC charging, which is claimed to provide 2 hrs of talk time following 5 minutes of charging. The battery is expected to be a 3,500 mAh unit.

