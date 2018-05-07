Chinese smartphone-maker OPPO on 7 May launched the F7 "cricket limited edition" in India for Rs 21,990.

The limited edition smartphone will be available in "diamond black" colour on Flipkart and at select OPPO exclusive showrooms across the country.

"With F7 'cricket limited edition', we hope that this phone will resonate more with the audiences," Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said in a statement.

The dual SIM phone comes with a 6.23-inch full-HD screen, 16 MP rear camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI) scene recognition feature, 25 MP front camera with "Sony IMX576" sensor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Now is the time to #StyleYourPlay with #OPPOF7 Cricket Limited Edition; coming to exclusive OPPO Stores and online on Flipkart, on May 14.

With a special package, customized themes, and back covers styled to match our #RealChampion Hardik Pandeya, R. Ashwin & Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/4NtOLqbubM — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) May 7, 2018

Powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset, the smartphone runs OPPO's custom "Colour OS 5.0", based on Android Oreo 8.1 operating system (OS).

The device also comes with real time HDR, facial recognition and "AI Beauty 2.0" app which scans 296 facial recognition points.