While benchmarks are the last thing we pay attention to when we review a smartphone, they are important to know what a smartphone’s hardware is capable of and how it performs under load.

With that said, a Vietnamese blogger seems to have spent some extra time with the Oppo F7 after he found its AnTuTu benchmark scores to be a bit too high.

The blogger discovered that the Oppo F7 intentionally boosts its performance during the benchmark delivering scores that are higher than those found on the Mi 6X (with a Snapdragon 660).

To prove the same, the blogger scripted a fake AnTuTu app and ran it on the Oppo F7 which clearly showed boosted cores of the MediaTek Helio P60 taken to max with no regards to the heat level. Most smartphones will keep the temperatures in control, as these would normally need to be sustained in real world use.

With this the Oppo F7 according to the blogger’s findings scores 139,475 points taking down the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus, the Redmi Note 5 Pro and even the Mi 6X which is powered by the top of the line Snapdragon 660 SoC.

The findings in our review of the Oppo F7 (with a MediaTek Helio P60) and a Nokia 7 Plus (Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) also showcased the same results as you can see in the chart below.

Indeed, cheating with benchmarks is now a common thing among manufacturers, keeping the cutthroat competition in the smartphone market.

Another popular BBK-owned brand, OnePlus was caught cheating with benchmarks last year with its OnePlus 5. To make things worse, these were not units sold to consumers, but those that were given out to reviewers.

A few years ago it was Samsung who was caught cheating when it came to the Galaxy S4 and the Galaxy Note 3.

While manufacturers can cheat when it comes to benchmarks, they are nothing more than bragging rights for fans to compare with like-minded people. As with all of our reviews here at tech2 we emphasize more on the software performance and fluidity of the OS, which gives readers a better understanding of real world performance.