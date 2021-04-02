tech2 News Staff

Oppo recently launched its Oppo F19 series in India that includes Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19+ (Review). The company has announced that it will launch Oppo F19 on 6 April AT 12.00 pm. According to Oppo, Oppo F19 will house a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 33 W Flash Charge technology and an AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display. A company microsite also revealed that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup and will be available in a blue colour option. The smartphone has already debuted in Sri Lanka.

Oppo F19 expected specifications

Going by the variant launched in Sri Lanka, Oppo F19 is likely to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. It will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offer 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone might sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is expected to come with a 16 MP punch-hole camera.

As mentioned before, Oppo F19 will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W Flash Charge technology.