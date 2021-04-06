Tuesday, April 06, 2021Back to
Oppo F19 with 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charge to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Teaser have already confirmed that Oppo F19 will feature an AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display and a triple rear camera setup.


tech2 News StaffApr 06, 2021 09:05:38 IST

After launching the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+(review) in India, the company is now launching the most affordable variant in the new series – the Oppo F19. Ahead of the launch event, Oppo has already confirmed that the Oppo F19 will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, which will support for 33 W Flash Charge technology. Additionally, we also know that the Oppo F19 will feature an AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display. Oppo F19 teasers have also revealed that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup and will be available in a blue colour option.

Oppo F19 India launch: How to watch it live

The launch event is scheduled to take place at 12 pm. Like all launch events since the past one year, the Oppo F19 launch will also be done virtually. Oppo will be streaming the event live on its official YouTube channel and other social media platforms. The YouTube live stream video is embedded below:

Oppo F19 expected specifications

Going by the variant launched in Sri Lanka, Oppo F19 is likely to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. It will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offer 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone might sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is expected to come with a 16 MP punch-hole camera.

As mentioned before, Oppo F19 will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W Flash Charge technology.

