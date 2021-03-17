Wednesday, March 17, 2021Back to
Oppo F19 Pro Plus to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Amazon

Oppo F19 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffMar 17, 2021 09:46:13 IST

Oppo had launched the F19 series that includes Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ in India last week. The two smartphones come with a quad rear camera setup and a Super AMOLED punch-hole display. The F19 Pro Plus model also supports 5G connectivity. In addition to the two smartphones, the company also launched Oppo Band Style fitness band with an oxygen monitor and a continuous heart rate monitor in India at Rs 2,799. Today, Oppo F19 Pro+ will go on its first sale in India at 12 pm.

Oppo F19 Pro+

Oppo F19 Pro+ pricing, availability

Oppo F19 Pro+ offers 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and is priced at Rs 25,990. It also comes in Fluid Black and Space Silver colour variants.

It will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on the Amazon India website.

Oppo 19 Pro+ specifications

Oppo F19 Pro+ comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone also comes with support for 5G.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

Oppo F19 Pro+ comes with a 4,310 mAh battery that supports 50 W Flash Charging tech.

