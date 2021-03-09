tech2 News Staff

Oppo has launched the Oppo F19 Pro series that includes Oppo F19 Pro Plus and Oppo F19 Pro in India. The smartphones feature a quad rear camera setup and a Super AMOLED punch-hole display. The F19 Pro Plus model also supports 5G connectivity. Both the handsets are now available for pre-order in India. In addition to the F19 Pro series, Oppo also launched its first Oppo Band Style fitness band in India. The highlights of the fitness bands include an oxygen monitor and a continuous heart rate monitor.

Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo Band Style pricing, availability

Oppo F19 Pro comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,490 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. It is available in Space Silver and Fluid Black colour variants. It will go on sale on 25 March on the Amazon website.

Oppo F19 Pro+ offers 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and is priced at Rs 25,990. It also comes in Fluid Black and Space Silver colour variants. It will be available for purchase on 17 March on Amazon.

Get set to #FlauntYourNights with #OPPOF19ProSeries, starting at just ₹21,490.

Comes loaded with features like OPPO Smart 5G, AI Highlight Portrait Video, OPPO 50W Flash Charge and System Performance Optimizer.

Pre-order now: https://t.co/LTLHNKiEqF pic.twitter.com/PeoCPXNhC8 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) March 8, 2021

Oppo Band Style is priced at Rs 2,799 in India and is now available for purchase on Amazon.

Oppo F19 Pro specifications

Oppo F19 Pro features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. It offers 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1.

In terms of photography, the F19 Pro sports a quad-camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor. It comes with a 16 MP front camera.

This smartphone is equipped with a 4,310 mAh battery that comes with support for 30 W VOOC fast charging.

Oppo F19 Pro+ specifications

F19 Pro+ comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

Oppo F19 Pro+ comes with a 4,310 mAh battery that supports 50 W Flash Charging tech.

Oppo Band Style specifications

The fitness band sports a real-time heart rate and SpO2 monitoring feature, which continuously assesses the breathing quality of the user throughout the day. The SpO2 monitoring is enabled with a built-in optical blood oxygen sensor.

Apart from this, the device comes with 12 workout modes including swimming, running, walking, cricket, yoga, and cycling. The Oppo wearable will let users check their progress using the HeyTap Health app.

Keep going on! With 12-days of battery life on a single charge and an aesthetic metal buckle - get set to #ActivateYourHealth with #OPPOBand Style.

Avail exciting offers now: https://t.co/v5g711Kiuh pic.twitter.com/cPACIu2RDu — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) March 8, 2021

A press release by the company stated that the device has been built to tackle various sleep problems. Thus, the product comes with sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and continuous SpO2 monitoring. All these features will record and analyse the user’s sleep health.

The company says that the band offers a 12-day battery life on a single charge.