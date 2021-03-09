Tuesday, March 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo F19 Pro Plus, F19 Pro, Band Style launched in India at a starting price of Rs 25,990, Rs 21,490, Rs 2,799

Oppo F19 Pro Plus offers 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, a 48 MP quad-camera setup and support for 50 W fast charging.


tech2 News StaffMar 09, 2021 09:49:00 IST

Oppo has launched the Oppo F19 Pro series that includes Oppo F19 Pro Plus and Oppo F19 Pro in India. The smartphones feature a quad rear camera setup and a Super AMOLED punch-hole display. The F19 Pro Plus model also supports 5G connectivity. Both the handsets are now available for pre-order in India. In addition to the F19 Pro series, Oppo also launched its first Oppo Band Style fitness band in India. The highlights of the fitness bands include an oxygen monitor and a continuous heart rate monitor.

Oppo F19 Pro Plus, F19 Pro, Band Style launched in India at a starting price of Rs 25,990, Rs 21,490, Rs 2,799

Oppo F19 Pro+

Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo Band Style pricing, availability

Oppo F19 Pro comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,490 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. It is available in Space Silver and Fluid Black colour variants. It will go on sale on 25 March on the Amazon website.

Oppo F19 Pro+ offers 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and is priced at Rs 25,990. It also comes in Fluid Black and Space Silver colour variants. It will be available for purchase on 17 March on Amazon.

Oppo Band Style is priced at Rs 2,799 in India and is now available for purchase on Amazon.

Oppo F19 Pro specifications

Oppo F19 Pro features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. It offers 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1.

In terms of photography, the F19 Pro sports a quad-camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor. It comes with a 16 MP front camera.

This smartphone is equipped with a 4,310 mAh battery that comes with support for 30 W VOOC fast charging.

Oppo F19 Pro+ specifications

F19 Pro+ comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

Oppo F19 Pro+ comes with a 4,310 mAh battery that supports 50 W Flash Charging tech.

Oppo Band Style specifications

The fitness band sports a real-time heart rate and SpO2 monitoring feature, which continuously assesses the breathing quality of the user throughout the day. The SpO2 monitoring is enabled with a built-in optical blood oxygen sensor.

Oppo Band Style

Oppo Band Style

Apart from this, the device comes with 12 workout modes including swimming, running, walking, cricket, yoga, and cycling. The Oppo wearable will let users check their progress using the HeyTap Health app.

A press release by the company stated that the device has been built to tackle various sleep problems. Thus, the product comes with sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and continuous SpO2 monitoring. All these features will record and analyse the user’s sleep health.
The company says that the band offers a 12-day battery life on a single charge.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oppo F19 series

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro Plus teased on Amazon India to launch soon: All we know so far

Mar 01, 2021
Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro Plus teased on Amazon India to launch soon: All we know so far

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021