FP Trending

Oppo is expected to launch he new F19 series – Oppo F19 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro+ – soon. Both the phones have been teased on Amazon India. The teaser suggests that the Oppo F19 Pro+ would be a 5G variant, while the F19 Pro could be a 4G variant and the poster can be seen with the tagline 'Flaunt the nights' which hints towards low light camera features of the phones. Specifications of the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ have been tipped ahead of the official launch.

The Oppo F19 Pro is also expected to come with a 6.4-inch punch hole AMOLED display and would be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, according to a Gizmochina report.

The phone would house a 48 MP primary camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP Macro camera. For selfies, the phone is said to be equipped with a 16 MP camera placed in a punch-hole display. It will get a 4310mAh battery with 30W charging and feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G would come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display and feature a 32 MP front-facing camera. Powering the phone would be the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The rear camera options include a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP Ultra-wide angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone would get a 4500mAh battery with 30W fast charging and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OPPO F19 Pro’s price could be around Rs 20,000, while the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G could be priced at Rs 25,000.