The smartphone evolution continues at breakneck speed. OPPO has been one company that has consistently been at the forefront of creating new trends and breaking patterns. It has further consolidated its pole position with yesterday’s launch of latest marvel under the immensely popular F series in a star-studded musical event led by Nucleya himself, who performed during the live event and turned the launch into an epic one.

The newly-launched OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G promises to rule the hearts of millennials and trendsetters with its path-breaking videography features bundled into a minimalist sophisticated handset. The smartphone is a solid upgrade to last year’s F17 Pro with a whole host of additional features ensures you have the sleekest and best smartphone out there today. With so many features like the Smart 5G, AI Highlight Portrait Video, 50W Flash charge the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is just priced at Rs 25,990. Isn’t it so amazing!

We tried our hand at the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G and came away more than impressed. Here’s everything that caught our eye at first glance when unboxing and using the smartphone.

Become A Pro With AI Highlight Portrait Video –

The flagship-level feature of the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is the AI Highlight Portrait Video Quad Camera setup. Today’s generation lives off videos, whether its short videos like Instagram Reels or consuming videos on YouTube.

For the first-time though, the F19 Pro+ 5G gives the user the capability to shoot videos exactly the way they wish to without worrying about blurry shots during the day or dull shots at night. With AI Highlight Portrait Video that combines Ultra Night Video and HDR Video, you can be assured that your videos will be bright and focussed without any noise even in dark as the camera setup will automatically apply night time graphics algorithms.

Trust us we were impressed with the range of options to shoot night videos in, be it the standard 4:3 or the Instagram-friendly 1:1 as well as Full video mode and 16:9 format. The Ultra Steady and AI-enhanced videos also caught our eye.

We also shot a couple of great pictures with the AI filter on and were blown away by how clear and crisp they turned out to be despite less-than-ideal lighting conditions. This is truly a smartphone that can capture you at your best in any situation.

Dynamic Bokeh

Cosmopolitan Night Plus

The other dazzling feature that enhances a content creator’s experience is the Dual-View Video that captures videos using both front and back cameras simultaneously. Add to it the phone’s unique Focus Lock to track fast moving people or object into focus regardless of any significant movement, and you are looking at a device that will absolutely delight the videographer by letting him be on top of all situations. Looks to us like recreating that viral video just got way simpler!

OPPO Smart 5G –

A smarter generation needs a smarter way to stay connected, which is where Smart 5G comes in. Featuring eight antennas, OPPO Smart 5G is built to ensure that you get a strong mobile connection no matter where you are or how you’re holding your device. The F19 Pro+ 5G also has a 360-degree antenna that avoids call drops and mobile data connections significantly. No more frustration with bad network or pausing of your favourite videos or games!

Minimalist Sleek Design –

The F19 Pro+ 5G features a huge MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U processor so your device can work glitch-free no matter what tasks are thrown at it. The dual 5G SIMs make your smartphone future-proof, and the 50W Flash Charge allows you to playback videos for 3.5 hours with just a 5-minute charge. The F19 Pro+ 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage expandable to 256GB with MicroSD card and is available in two colours viz., Fluid Black and Space Silver.

All these features are packed into a minimalist design setup featuring silk screen printing method applied to the back quad cameras that not only adds depth to the printed text but also reflects an array of colours in different lighting conditions making it elegant and classy like nothing else.

The F19 Pro+ 5G is also thinner and lighter than most of its counterparts at 7.8mm and 173g respectively. Despite the higher demands in terms of battery power and 5G heat dissipation, the smartphone manages to keep things cool. With three layers of graphite plates and highly thermal conductive aluminium and copper tubes used to improve F19 Pro+ 5G’s heat dissipation, you get a smartphone built to last and consistently perform well.

In our usage, we didn’t find the smartphone to lag in any aspect nor did the battery give us any problems whatsoever. If anything, we were glad to quickly charge the device for 15 minutes and almost double the charge so we could complete watching WandaVision in peace.

Banging Launch With Nucleya –

We kept the best for the last. Known to give the nation foot-tapping hits with Bass Rani, India’s biggest EDM artist Nucleya launched the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G in a super energetic musical event.

There could have been no better way to showcase the smartphone’s #FlauntYourNight feature than Nucleya playing some of his biggest hits., while shooting with the new F19 Pro+ 5G and bringing the night alive as he displayed his love for the phone’s AI Highlight Portrait Video feature among others.

The F19 Pro+ 5G is priced at INR 25990 and will go on sale from March 17. After exploring the smartphone briefly, we can confidently say that this smartphone will add another feather to OPPO’s glittering array of dazzling devices. Be sure to get to OPPO’s official page to be notified of its release here and keep an eye out on Amazon India to grab one for yourself and be ready to #FlauntYourNights like a Pro.

The phone also comes up with some cool offers as well. OPPO is offering a bundled discount under which the Enco W11 earbuds will be available at a price tag of just INR 999, while the OPPO Band Style will be available for INR 2,499 with the OPPO F19Pro+ 5G or the OPPO F19 Pro.



Furthermore, smartphone enthusiasts can enjoy a range of attractive discounts and cashback for OPPO F19 Pro+5G with the few banks and digital wallets There is a flat 7.5% cashback on HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank credit cards. 11 %instant cashback via Paytm and one EMI cashback with IDFC First Bank. There is also a zero down payment option via HomeCredit and HDB Financial Services and Triple Zero Scheme with Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and IDFC First Bank. OPPO ’s existing users can also avail an additional one-time screen replacement offer (valid for 365 days) and an extended warranty for 180 days along with INR 1500 upgrade bonus. You can avail these through OPPO AI WhatsApp chatbot.

