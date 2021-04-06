12:02 (IST)
The event is now live...
tech2 News StaffApr 06, 2021 12:04:31 IST
Oppo F19 is confirmed to come with an AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display and a triple rear camera setup.
highlights
11:51 (IST)
The highlight of the Oppo F19 is believed to be its 33 W fast charging technology
11:34 (IST)
Oppo F19: What we know so far Ahead of the launch event, Oppo has already confirmed that the Oppo F19 will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, which will support for 33 W Flash Charge technology. Additionally, we also know that the Oppo F19 will feature an AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display. Oppo F19 teasers have also revealed that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup and will be available in a blue colour option.
11:32 (IST)
You can watch the Oppo F19 launch livestream here:
11:24 (IST)
Oppo is launching the new Oppo F19 smartphone in India today The launch event kicks off at 12 pm IST. Stay tuned for the pricing and other details announced at the event.
11:58 (IST)
Oppo F19 Pro Plus Review: Significant improvements over F17 Pro, but has strong competition- Tech Reviews, Firstpost
The Oppo F19 Pro+ certainly corrects a lot of compromises and also offers interesting camera features.
www.firstpost.com
Fastest in the history of OPPO.⚡ — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) April 1, 2021
Get set and get excited, we’re bringing the all-new #OPPOF19 with the superfast OPPO 33W Flash Charge in the Fastest Launch Ever on 6th April, 12PM with @Zakirism.
Stay tuned! #FastestLaunch pic.twitter.com/mkz7BHnnG2
Oppo is hosting a launch event today to unveil the third variant in its latest flagship series – the Oppo F19. Oppo launched the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ (review) in India last month. The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm IST and will be streamed live on Oppo's YouTube and other social media channels. The Oppo F19 has already been launched in the Sri Lankan market.
Ahead of the launch event, Oppo has already confirmed that the Oppo F19 will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, which will support for 33 W Flash Charge technology. Additionally, we also know that the Oppo F19 will feature an AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display. Oppo F19 teasers have also revealed that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup and will be available in a blue colour option.
Going by the variant launched in Sri Lanka, Oppo F19 is likely to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. It will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offer 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.
In terms of camera, the smartphone might sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is expected to come with a 16 MP punch-hole camera.
As mentioned before, Oppo F19 will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W Flash Charge technology.
