Oppo F17 Pro, Enco W51 earbuds launched in India at Rs 22,990, Rs 4,999 respectively

Oppo F17 Pro packs a 4,015 mAh battery which comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology.


tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2020 20:11:08 IST

At a virtual event today, Oppo launched the Oppo F17 Pro in India. The smartphone features a dual punch-hole Super AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup at the back.

Along with the Oppo F17 Pro, the Oppo Enco W51 wireless earbuds have also been launched today.

Oppo F17 Pro, Enco W51 pricing, availability

Oppo F17 Pro offers 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and is priced at Rs 22,990.

It comes in three colour variants: Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White.

Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro

It will go on sale on 7 September and is now available for pre-order.

Oppo Enco W51 earbuds are priced at Rs 4,999. They will be available for purchase on 7 September.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

The smartphone features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 12 GB storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS.

The smartphone is 7.48 mm thick and is touted as the slimmest smartphone of 2020.

As for the camera, Oppo F17 Pro features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle camera, and two 2 MP mono lenses. The smartphone sports a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

The phone packs a 4,015 mAh battery which comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology.

Oppo Enco W51 specifications

These TWS earbuds come with hybrid active noise cancellation and binaural low latency bluetooth transmission. In terms of battery, they offer 24-hour music playback and supports Qi wireless charging.

Oppo Enco W51

Oppo Enco W51

The Enco W51 also come with IP54 dust and water resistance. It comes in Polar White and Starry Blue colour variants.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


