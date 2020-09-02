Oppo F17 expected specifications

The Oppo F17 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will likely come in Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue and Classic Silver colour options.

The device will reportedly sport a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and weighs 163 grams.

The Oppo F17 is believed to come with a 4,000 mAh battery under the hood with 30W Flash Charge support. The leak further claims that the smartphone will sport a quad-camera setup on the rear that will include a 16 MP, 8 MP, and two 2 MP cameras.

For selfies, the smartphone is expected to have a 16 MP front camera.

The Oppo F17 will measure 159.8x72.8x7.45mm.

Oppo F17 Pro expected specifications

As for the Oppo F17 Pro, reports suggest that the smartphone will feature up to 8 GB RAM and 12 GB storage. It will be powered by a Media Tek Helio P95 SoC and comes in three colour options - Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White.

This device too comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear, sporting a 48 MP, 8 MP, and two 2 MP lenses. The front camera will be of 16 MP.

The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery which comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology and weighs 164 grams. The device measures 160.14x 73.7x7.48mm.