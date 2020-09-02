Wednesday, September 02, 2020Back to
Oppo F17 series launch Event LIVE Updates: Expected to feature up to feature 4,000 mAh battery, 30 W fast charging

tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2020 17:59:24 IST

The Oppo F17 and F17 Pro have been teased to sport a punch-hole display and quad rear camera setup.

  • 18:20 (IST)

    Oppo touts the F17 Series smartphones to be the sleekest phones of 2020

  • 18:16 (IST)

    Along with the F17 series, Oppo will also be launching the Enco W51 TWS earbuds

  • 18:11 (IST)

    Oppo is hosting a "music event" today for the launch of the F17 series

    At the event, artists Raftaar and Hardy Sandhu are scheduled to perform. 

  • 15:10 (IST)

    Oppo F17 series launching in India today

    Welcome to the liveblog! Oppo is launching the F17 and F17 Pro in India today. The event will kick off at 7 pm. Stay tuned for the smallest of the updates from the launch event.

Oppo is scheduled to host a launch event at 7 pm IST today where it will unveil the new Oppo F17 series. The series will likely include two smartphones – Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro.

The teasers have already confirmed that the smartphones will sport a punch-hole display and quad rear camera setup.

The company has also announced that it will launch Oppo Enco W51 TWS earbuds at the event today.

Oppo F17 Series is touted as the company's thinnest smartphones

Oppo F17 expected specifications

The Oppo F17 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will likely come in Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue and Classic Silver colour options.

The device will reportedly sport a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and weighs 163 grams.

The Oppo F17 is believed to come with a 4,000 mAh battery under the hood with 30W Flash Charge support. The leak further claims that the smartphone will sport a quad-camera setup on the rear that will include a 16 MP, 8 MP, and two 2 MP cameras.

For selfies, the smartphone is expected to have a 16 MP front camera.

The Oppo F17 will measure 159.8x72.8x7.45mm.

Oppo F17 Pro expected specifications

As for the Oppo F17 Pro, reports suggest that the smartphone will feature up to 8 GB RAM and 12 GB storage. It will be powered by a Media Tek Helio P95 SoC and comes in three colour options - Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White.

This device too comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear, sporting a 48 MP, 8 MP, and two 2 MP lenses. The front camera will be of 16 MP.

The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery which comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology and weighs 164 grams. The device measures 160.14x 73.7x7.48mm.



