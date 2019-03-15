Friday, March 15, 2019 Back to
Oppo F11 Pro goes on sale today in India: Launch offers, price, specifications

The smartphone is available across Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, and all offline Oppo stores.

tech2 News Staff Mar 15, 2019 08:53:01 IST

After being launched in India just weeks ago, Oppo F11 Pro goes up on its first sale in India today, ie, 15 March. The smartphone will be available across Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Snapdeal, and all offline Oppo stores.

You can read our review of the Oppo F11 Pro here.

Image: tech2/Omakar

Oppo F11 Pro price, launch offers

The Oppo F11 Pro was announced at Rs 24,990. However, during the initial purchase, there are a few benefits that you can claim on the purchase of the smartphone. For instance, Oppo F11 Pro buyers will be able to avail full accidental damage protection for complete 180 days. Additionally, Oppo has also partnered Ixigo, wherein on purchase of the phone you can get Rs 1,000 off on flight booking and Rs 175 off for bus tickets. There is also three months free subscription for Hungama worth Rs 169 that comes bundled on purchase of the phone.

Further, if you buy the phone via Paytm, you can avail cashback vouchers of up to Rs 3,400. There is also an offer with Reliance Jio, wherein users will get up to 3.2 TB data and benefits up to Rs 4,900. Finally, if you buy the phone on EMI transactions via an Axis Debit or Credit card you will get a 5 percent cashback, and a flat Rs 1,250 discount on purchase via HDFC bank cards.

Oppo F11 Pro.

Oppo F11 Pro.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications and features

The Oppo F11 Pro features a tall full HD+ display and covers over 90.9 percent of the front fascia. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio P70 processor which is paired with 6 GB RAM  and 64 GB native storage. The key aspect of the Oppo F11 Pro is its 48 MP primary camera that comes with an f/1.79 aperture. The primary camera is paired with a 5 MP secondary camera for depth sensing. On the front, it has a 16 MP camera that pops-up when you launch the camera app.

The new Oppo phone flaunts a sleek design with smooth, curved edges. The Oppo F11 Pro has a triple-tone 3D gradient polycarbonate casing. It comes in two stunning colours — Aurora Green and Thunder Black.

The phone has a touch-capacitive rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that is placed below the dual camera setup at the centre. Surprisingly, the new Oppo phone now offers a much-needed app drawer, courtesy of the latest custom ColorOS skin. The F11 Pro runs ColorOS 6.0 based Android 9.0 Pie OS. In terms of battery capacity, the new Oppo F11 Pro packs a beefy 4,000 mAh battery and can be charged with the proprietary VOOC 3.0 speeds.

Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


