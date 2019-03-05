tech2 News Staff

Oppo F11 Pro, the Chinese OEM's latest mid-range has been launched in India. The new Oppo phone features a pop-up selfie camera quite similar to the one seen on Vivo V15 Pro. The new F11 Pro has a no-notch nonsense minimal bezel 6.5-inch 'Panoramic Screen' that offers extra screen real-estate. The Oppo F-series smartphone will be available for purchase starting 15 March via all Oppo stores. Here all the details of the new Oppo F11 Pro in terms of specs, features, release date, launch offers and more.

Oppo F11 Pro: Price in India, release date

Oppo's new mid-range offering, the F11 Pro has been launched in India for a price of Rs 24,990 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage version. The smartphone will be up for sale from 15 March via all Oppo stores across the country. Oppo has partnered with HDFC bank to offer 5 per cent instant discount to those who purchase the phone using HDFC Bank's debit or credit card.

Oppo F11 Pro: Specifications and features

Speaking of the specifications, the Oppo F11 Pro features a tall full HD+ display and covers over 90.9 per cent of the front fascia. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio P70 processor which paired with either 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage or 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB native storage. The key aspect of the Oppo F11 Pro is its 48 MP primary camera that comes with f/1.79 aperture. The primary camera is paired with a 5MP secondary camera for depth sensing. On the front, it has a 16 MP camera that pops-up when you launch the camera app.

The new Oppo phone flaunts a sleek design with smooth curved edges. The Oppo F11 Pro has a triple-tone 3D gradient polycarbonate casing. It comes in two stunning colours — Aurora Green and Thunder Black.

The phone has a touch-capacitive rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that is placed below the dual camera setup at the centre. Surprisingly, the new Oppo phone now offers the much-needed app drawer, courtesy of the latest custom ColorOS skin. The F11 Pro runs ColorOS 6.0 based Android 9.0 Pie OS. In terms of battery capacity, the new Oppo F11 Pro packs a beefy 4,000 mAh battery and can be charged with the proprietary VOOC 3.0 speeds.

Oppo F11: Price in India, features

Alongside the F11 Pro, the company has launched the Oppo F11. The phone carries similar specifications as the Pro variant, except for the battery capacity and RAM/storage. The new Oppo F11 offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and pegs a slightly big 4,020 mAh battery. Moreover, unlike the F11 Pro's notch-free display, the standard model comes with a dew-drop notch screen. The Oppo F11 has been announced for a price of Rs 19,990 and it will be available from 15 March.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.