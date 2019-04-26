The final chapter of the decade-old Marvel Cinematic Universe saga, Avengers: Endgame, releases in India today.
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the massive hype around the latest serving from the Marvel Comics Universe's on-screen adaptation.
Oppo had launched the F11 Pro (Review) on 5 March. But with the Avengers: Endgame release, Oppo has partnered with Marvel to release a special edition Oppo F11 Pro for the Avengers fans out there.
Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition.
The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition was already launched in Malaysia. Now, it’s making its way to the Indian market on the same day as the movie release. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon India.
It sports a Blue glossy finish with Oppo’s signature gradient effect with a hexagonal pattern underneath. There’s also a partial Red Avengers logo on the rear panel and the power button is accented in red. A Captain America-themed case is included in the package that doubles up as a smartphone holder using the shield design on the rear. Apart from the phone, buyers will receive an Avengers collector’s badge along with the regular components including the charger and charging cable in the box.
Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
also see
Oppo F11 Pro
Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition India launching in India todayApr 25, 2019
Oppo
Oppo F11 Pro Avengers edition with 128 GB storage to start selling from 24 AprilApr 15, 2019
science
Synthetic Speech
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AIApr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at riskApr 25, 2019
Climate Change
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoricApr 24, 2019
Malaria Vaccine
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countriesApr 24, 2019