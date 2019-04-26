Friday, April 26, 2019Back to
Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition LIVE: Oppo all set to launch its Marvel-inspired flagship

tech2 News StaffApr 26, 2019 11:39:45 IST

With the Avengers: Endgame release, Oppo has partnered with Marvel to release a special edition Oppo F11 Pro for the Avengers fans out there.

The final chapter of the decade-old Marvel Cinematic Universe saga, Avengers: Endgame, releases in India today.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the massive hype around the latest serving from the Marvel Comics Universe's on-screen adaptation.

Oppo had launched the F11 Pro (Review) on 5 March. But with the Avengers: Endgame release, Oppo has partnered with Marvel to release a special edition Oppo F11 Pro for the Avengers fans out there.

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition.

The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition was already launched in Malaysia. Now, it’s making its way to the Indian market on the same day as the movie release. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon India.

It sports a Blue glossy finish with Oppo’s signature gradient effect with a hexagonal pattern underneath. There’s also a partial Red Avengers logo on the rear panel and the power button is accented in red. A Captain America-themed case is included in the package that doubles up as a smartphone holder using the shield design on the rear. Apart from the phone, buyers will receive an Avengers collector’s badge along with the regular components including the charger and charging cable in the box.

