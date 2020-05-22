FP Studio

Global smart device manufacturer, OPPO needs no introduction, especially when it comes to the Indian consumer. While many young people across the country flaunt their latest OPPO phones, the company now is all geared up to dominate the wireless earphones segment with its latest product offerings. Leading the way into the future, the company is marking its foray into this area with the trailblazing OPPO Enco W31 and OPPO Enco M31 wireless headphones.

As some of the most excellent audio peripherals on the market right now, the Enco series of products makes some big promises, but do they deliver? Read on to find out what we think of OPPO’s innovation and product design.

OPPO Enco W31 - The New-age audiophile’s dream upgrade!

At first glance, you might think the design and shape are familiar, but here’s why they are far more interesting.



Outstanding Bluetooth Performance

Designed to work well with Android or iOS devices, we decided to try it for a spell on both. Several wireless headphones use one primary bud to receives and send sound to the other bud, but with OPPO Enco W31, both ears receive smooth, stable audio at the same time thanks to a Bluetooth 5.0 chip. Listening is a real pleasure once again.

Besides, a huge plus is the optimized error correction that helps fix Bluetooth signal delays. This proved to be great at lowering latency, especially while streaming and gaming.

HD Sound Quality

When a product looks this good, it makes you wonder if the audio is where they cut back? It turns out that in this case, the OPPO Enco W31 impressed us.

These earbuds support the high-quality AAC audio format delivering punchy bass lines while showing mids and the highs plenty of love too. Showing customers that OPPO understands their needs, bass lovers can get that pounding thump with a dedicated ‘Bass Mode.’ Running close to 3.5 hours on a single charge, and almost 12-15 hours with the charging case, we had nothing to complain about when it came to battery power as we headed out the door every day.

Stylish looks

Unlike similarly designed devices that have trouble fitting your ears, OPPO Enco W31 has a compact styling that stays put effortlessly. We enjoyed the snug fit that helped seal in the sound and didn’t slip even during busy commutes. Made of hardened polycarbonate material, the mix of glossy and matte finishes gives it a very premium look and feel.

So comfortable, you’ll forget they’re there.

Perhaps, one of our favourite features of OPPO Enco W31 is the SoftFit silicone ear tips. You can choose from the four provide pairs to find the sweet spot between sound insulation and comfortable wearing for hours and hours. Outdoorsy folks and gym-goers can rest easy without having to worry about dirt or splashes. Besides, this incredibly lightweight pair rests in a well-designed case that protected them from keys in your pocket or when it ends up at the bottom of your tote bag.

Crystal clear sound

When it comes to smart devices that are competitively priced, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one that delivers such fantastic mic performance and call quality. A real game-changer, OPPO Enco W31’s uses two high-sensitivity microphones on each side to pick up the users’ voice. An AI then separates it from background noise making calls on busy railway stations, in conferences and virtually anywhere, problem-free. Add in the intuitive touch controls to accept/reject calls, skip through music or change sounds modes without your phone, and wear detection that stops your music when they are out of your ear, and you’ll see why we think this set is aces!

So if you’re in looking out for a true wireless experience at a price which is bang for bucks, wait no more. Available at a superbly exciting price of Rs, 3,999, everyone can own a pair of TWS headphones that give you not only high-end wireless sound experience and low-latency but a fantastic all-around experience.

To check out more features about OPPO Enco W31 click here

Wait, there is one more good news!





If you’re health-conscious and love working out, you might need a set of wireless headphones that can keep up. Keeping this in mind, OPPO is set to launch its new Enco M31 Wireless headphones. They promise all the best features we’ve come to love plus AI-powered noise reduction and magnetic ends. Snap the magnetic ends together to disconnect quickly or separate them to reconnect to your device in a flash.

Designed to be comfortably worn for long periods, the 12-hour playback time and IPX5 water resistance make it an ergonomic and stress-free partner through your sweatiest workouts. But that’s not all! These stylish, slim headphones in black or green offer velvety lossless audio with Hi-Res Wireless audio and even have a special bass mode. Supported by LDAC audio coding technology that makes sound transmission speeds of up to 990kbps possible, it’s an incredible deal for music-lovers looking for a rugged step up. The OPPO Enco M31 will be available at this fabulous introductory price of just Rs 1999 starting tomorrow i.e. 23rd May, 2020.

Click here for more details on the OPPO Enco M31.

This is a partnered post.