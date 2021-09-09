Thursday, September 09, 2021Back to
Oppo Enco Buds TWS earbuds with up to 24 hours of battery life launched at Rs 1,799

The earbuds support Open-Up Auto Connection for easy connectivity when the case is open and IP54 water and dust resistance.


FP TrendingSep 09, 2021 11:40:53 IST

Oppo has launched new truly wireless earbuds in the budget price range called the Enco Buds in India. The new earbuds come with a number of highlighting features, AI-based noise cancellation being the main attraction.

Oppo Enco Buds features, specs

The Oppo Enco Buds come with AI-based noise cancellation technology that differentiates between ambient sounds and human voices and blurs out the background noises for convenient voice calls.

Oppo Enco Buds

Oppo Enco Buds

Each earbud comes with a 40 mAh battery and is claimed to provide a playback time of up to 6 hours. The case gets a 400 mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 24 hours.

Speaking about the all-new Oppo Enco Buds, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, Oppo India, said “Oppo is committed to providing an integrated ecosystem of smartphones and IoT products. The Enco Buds leverage on Oppo's decades of experience and expertise in developing award-winning audio products as diverse as MP3 and MP4 players, music phones, and Blu-ray players to cater to young consumers who want to upgrade from wired earphones to TWS for the first time without compromising on premium features and great design”.

It also supports Bluetooth version 5.2 with binaural low-latency transmission for easy connectivity and a super-low 80ms-latency Game Mode. For high-quality audio transmission, the earbuds also have AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) and a 2-layer composite diaphragm.

It comes with a number of features such as touch controls to play/pause music, changes songs, and adjust the volume. With the help of the Hey Melody app, the touch controls can be customised. It also supports Open-Up Auto Connection for easy connectivity when the case is open and IP54 water and dust resistance.

Oppo Enco Buds price, availability

The Oppo Enco Buds TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available, starting 14 September through Flipkart. People can purchase it at Rs 1,799 as part of a 3-day offer. The offer will start on the sale date and last until 16 September.

